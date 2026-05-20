Voiro Introduces an Intelligent Media OS to Address the Infrastructure Gap in Ad Monetization

As retail media spend approaches $200 billion, Voiro addresses the infrastructure gap separating high-growth networks from those competing on price alone.

Gaps in your ad tech infrastructure translate directly into lost revenue” — Kavita Shenoy, CEO

BENGALURU, INDIA, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voiro , an enterprise ad monetization technology company, today announced its Intelligent Media OS positioning, designed to help retail media businesses manage advertising revenue operations through a more unified and intelligent operating layer.The announcement comes as global retail media spend continues to grow rapidly, with industry projections estimating the market could approach $200 billion over the next few years . As advertisers demand clearer proof of outcomes, faster reporting, and stronger operational accountability, the infrastructure behind ad monetization is becoming a competitive differentiator rather than just a backend workflow layer.For many media and commerce businesses today, advertising operations still run across fragmented systems, spreadsheets, manual handoffs, and disconnected reporting workflows. Campaign setup often depends on individual knowledge, reconciliation happens after delivery, and operational gaps are discovered only when revenue is already at risk.Voiro’s platform is designed to address these challenges by functioning as a unified operating layer across ad sales, campaign operations, reporting, reconciliation, and monetization intelligence workflows. The company’s direction reflects a broader shift toward more connected and operationally aware revenue infrastructure that can support increasingly complex advertising businesses.“Gaps in your ad tech infrastructure translate directly into lost revenue,” said Kavita Shenoy, CEO of Voiro. “As ad monetization becomes more complex, teams need more than disconnected dashboards and manual workflows. They need infrastructure that can connect the revenue lifecycle, surface operational drift earlier, and help teams act before revenue slips through the cracks.”Rather than functioning as another standalone workflow tool, Voiro is positioning its platform as an operational intelligence layer for modern ad monetization businesses — combining AI-led operational workflows, reconciliation, and revenue visibility within a single connected system designed to reduce manual effort and improve operational control as advertising businesses scale.

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