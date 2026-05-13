The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Website Builder Market Is Projected to Reach $8.66 Billion by 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Website Builder Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered website builder market has witnessed significant growth recently, driven by the increasing demand for easy-to-use tools that help create websites efficiently. As digital presence becomes essential for businesses of all sizes, this market is set to expand further, influenced by technological advancements and changing user needs. Let’s explore the market’s current size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and future outlook in detail.

Current Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the AI-Powered Website Builder Market

The AI-powered website builder market is expanding rapidly, with its value rising from $3.51 billion in 2025 to $4.19 billion in 2026. This growth corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The surge during this period is mainly due to the increasing preference for user-friendly website creation platforms, the expanding online presence of small businesses, the growth of e-commerce, the widespread adoption of content management systems (CMS), and the rise in online marketing activities.

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Projected Expansion and Future Market Outlook for AI-Powered Website Builders

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow even more robustly, reaching $8.66 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 19.9%. This anticipated growth stems from broader adoption of AI-driven website building tools, enhanced integration of analytics and SEO automation, rising demand for cloud-based website management solutions, and the expanding base of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and individual entrepreneurs establishing their online presence. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on delivering personalized and interactive web experiences, which fuels innovation in this market. Key emerging trends include AI-powered content generation, more automated design capabilities, seamless SEO and analytics integration, cloud-based service expansion, and enhanced customization options.

Understanding What AI-Powered Website Builders Are

An AI-powered website builder is a software platform that leverages artificial intelligence algorithms to automatically design and generate websites. These platforms analyze content, user preferences, and visual design patterns to create optimized web pages quickly and effectively. They also provide tools for managing content, customizing design, and improving website performance—all without the need for manual coding, making web development accessible to users with little technical expertise.

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Cloud Services as a Major Growth Driver for AI-Powered Website Builders

One of the primary factors propelling the AI-powered website builder market is the growing adoption of cloud-based services. Cloud computing offers users access to software, storage, and processing power over the internet, eliminating the need for physical infrastructure ownership. These services enable remote accessibility, scalability, and efficient collaboration, allowing users to build, manage, and update their websites from any location. AI-driven website builders complement this trend by offering intelligent tools that automate design, content creation, site optimization, and maintenance while leveraging scalable cloud infrastructure.

Evidence of Cloud Service Expansion Supporting Market Growth

Supporting this trend, a report from the European Commission in December 2023 highlighted a significant increase in node deployments—a key indicator of cloud service growth—in Belgium, rising from 498 in 2022 to nearly 1,836 in 2024. This expansion of cloud infrastructure reinforces the growth of AI-powered website builders by providing the necessary foundation for their intelligent, web-based functionalities to operate efficiently.

Regional Market Insights and Growth Patterns

In 2025, North America held the largest share in the AI-powered website builder market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The market analysis covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive perspective on global developments in this sector.

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