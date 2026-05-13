Órale Mexican Kitchen Launches Innovative Agave Program, Tasting Events, and Social Club in Jersey City

Órale Mexican Kitchen launches new Agave Program featuring 100+ tequilas and mezcals, tasting events, and an exclusive Agave Social Club in New Jersey.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As agave spirits gain popularity among discerning drinkers across the country, Órale Mexican Kitchen is proud to announce the launch of its comprehensive Agave Program at its two locations in Jersey City and Morristown. This new initiative brings together an unparalleled agave menu , bi-monthly tasting and educational events, and the exclusive Agave Social Club membership, reaffirming Órale’s commitment to being the destination for tequila and mezcal enthusiasts in the region.With a curated menu of over 100 tequilas and mezcals—ranging from rare, small-batch artisanal bottlings to beloved classics—Órale’s Agave Program is designed to introduce guests to the full spectrum of Mexico’s celebrated agave spirits. The program showcases the diversity and craftsmanship behind each bottle, offering something for both newcomers and seasoned aficionados. Guests can explore the agave menu, which features detailed tasting notes, origininformation, and suggested pairings to enhance the dining experience.“Agave spirits have an incredible story to tell, and we’re excited to share that journey with our guests,” said Órale Mexican Kitchen’s Beverage Director, Marc Figueiras. “Our Agave Program is about more than just serving great drinks—it’s about education, exploration, and community. Whether you’re new to tequila and mezcal, or looking for your next rare find, we have something special in store.”To further fuel the agave movement, Órale hosts bi-monthly Agave Tasting and Educational Events, held exclusively at the Jersey City restaurant. Led by in-house experts and special guest distillers, these events guide participants through in-depth tastings, distillation techniques, regional distinctions, and food pairings. Each signature event is designed to be interactive, informative, and fun, providing a unique opportunity for guests to deepen their appreciation andknowledge while connecting with fellow agave lovers.For those seeking an even more immersive experience, Órale introduces the Agave Social Club—an exclusive membership offering a host of benefits. Members enjoy priority access to all agave events, complimentary and discounted tastings, special pricing on select bottles, and first dibs on limited releases. The Agave Social Club hosts a vibrant community of mezcal and tequila enthusiasts who are passionate about exploring the world of agave spirits and sharing their discoveries with like-minded friends.Órale Mexican Kitchen’s Agave Program, bi-monthly events, and Agave Social Club underscore the restaurant’s dedication to authenticity, education, and hospitality. As additive-free agave spirits continue to captivate palates nationwide, Órale invites Jersey City, Morristown, and beyond to raise a glass and celebrate this rich tradition.For more information, visit oralemk.com/menus/tequila-menu/ and oralemk.com/product/agave-social-club/.About Órale Mexican Kitchen:Órale Mexican Kitchen serves bold, contemporary Mexican cuisine alongside inventive cocktailsin a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere. With locations in Jersey City and Morristown, Órale hasdedicated over 13 years to delivering exceptional experiences inspired by Mexico's flavors andspirit.Media Contact:Alex MendelsohnÓrale Mexican Kitchen201-333-0001341 Grove StreetJersey City, NJ 07302

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