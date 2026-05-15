Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Deputy Minister Joe Phaahla table Health Dept Budget Vote 2026/27

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi together with the Deputy Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla will on Wednesday, 13 May present Health Budget Vote in the National Assembly where they will outline the health priorities, plans and commitment of the Department towards strengthening the health system to respond to the health care needs of the population.

Details of the budget vote are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 13 May 2026

Time: 14h00

Venue: Good Hope Chamber, Parliament

The budget vote speech will also be accessible through parliamentary online platforms and Dstv channel 408.

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Enquiries:

Departmental Spokesperson

Mr Foster Mohale Health

Cell: 0724323792

E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Health Ministry Spokesperson

Mr Sello Lediga

Cell: 0823539859

E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za

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