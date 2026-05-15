Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga launches 50th anniversary commemoration of the 1976 youth uprisings, 14 May

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, will officially launch the national programme commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the 1976 Youth Uprisings on Thursday, 14 May 2026.

The official launch marks the beginning of a year-long government programme which seeks to reflect and honour the sacrifices of the historic 1976 student uprising that shaped the country’s liberation struggle and inspire the generations of young people to advance freedom, justice and equality 50 years later.

Marked as a key milestone of commemoration under the government’s Milestones of Freedom programme, the event will honour the courage, resilience and sacrifices of the 1976 youth by creating a platform for dialogue on the current challenges facing young people, including unemployment, mental health, education, gender-based violence and social inclusion. This forms part of the government’s ongoing commitment to preserving the legacy of the youth of 1976 and strengthening youth participation in nation-building and socio-economic development.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 14 May 2026

Time: 07:00-12:00

Venue: Uncle Tom’s Hall in Soweto.

The launch will bring together government leaders, youth formations, veterans of the liberation struggle, civil society organisations, students, and the development partners.

Enquiries:

Head of Communication

Cassius Selala

Cell: 060 534 0672

#GovZAUpdates