Smart Water Grid Market Overview Smart Water Grid Market Size and Share Smart Water Grid Market Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's Smart Water Grid Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Market Trends and Forecast 2030

Expected to grow to $40.46 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Smart Water Grid market to surpass $40 billion by 2030. In comparison, the Water Supply & Irrigation Systems market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $526 billion by 2030, with Smart Water Grid to represent around 8% of the parent market. Within the broader Utilities industry, which is expected to be $9,379 billion by 2030, the Smart Water Grid market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Smart Water Grid Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the smart water grid market in 2030, valued at $13 billion. The market is expected to grow from $8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing investments in water infrastructure modernization, rising adoption of digital monitoring systems to optimize water distribution efficiency, growing concerns over water scarcity and non-revenue water losses, rapid integration of smart metering and real-time analytics platforms, and the presence of advanced utility networks actively transitioning toward intelligent water management systems.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Smart Water Grid Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the smart water grid market in 2030, valued at $12 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to aging water infrastructure requiring upgrades, increasing deployment of IoT-enabled devices for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, strong focus on reducing operational costs for utilities, growing adoption of cloud-based water management platforms, and rising emphasis on sustainable water usage across municipal and industrial sectors.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Smart Water Grid Market In 2030?

The smart water grid market is segmented by component into hardware, software, and services. The hardware market will be the largest segment of the smart water grid market segmented by component, accounting for 41% or $17 billion of the total in 2030. The hardware market will be supported by increasing deployment of smart meters and sensors across distribution networks, rising demand for automated control systems to enhance operational visibility, growing installation of communication infrastructure for data transmission, expansion of network monitoring devices for leak detection and pressure management, and continuous upgrades of legacy systems to enable digital water grid capabilities.

The smart water grid market is segmented by deployment model and ownership into utility-operated smart water grids, private or commercial smart water grids, public-private partnership (PPP) smart water grids, and community-operated smart water grids.

The smart water grid market is segmented by technology type into advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), geographic information system (GIS), internet of things (IoT)-enabled sensors and devices, and data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) platforms.

The smart water grid market is segmented by application into water distribution, leak detection, water quality monitoring, and energy management.

The smart water grid market is segmented by end-user into municipalities or government, agriculture, commercial enterprises, residential users, public or private utilities, and industrial users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Smart Water Grid Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the smart water grid market leading up to 2030 is 13%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Smart Water Grid Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global smart water grid market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to address rising implementation of advanced water monitoring systems to track flow rates, pressure levels, and system performance enabling early detection of inefficiencies, respond to growing integration of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions facilitating connectivity between physical water assets and digital platforms for continuous data collection, and support rising government initiatives for digital water infrastructure through funding programs and large-scale digital transformation projects across the global utilities ecosystem.

Rising Implementation Of Advanced Water Monitoring Systems - The rising implementation of advanced water monitoring systems is expected to become a key growth driver for the smart water grid market by 2030. Utilities are increasingly deploying real-time monitoring technologies to track flow rates, pressure levels, and system performance across complex distribution networks. These systems enable early detection of inefficiencies, support proactive maintenance, and enhance overall operational reliability. The ability to continuously monitor water infrastructure also improves decision-making through data-driven insights. As utilities transition toward more responsive and resilient systems, adoption of advanced monitoring technologies is accelerating globally. As a result, the rising implementation of advanced water monitoring systems is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Growing Integration Of Internet Of Things (IoT) Solutions - The growing integration of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the smart water grid market by 2030. IoT-enabled devices facilitate seamless connectivity between physical water assets and digital platforms, enabling continuous data collection and system automation. These technologies support remote operations, improve network visibility, and enhance asset performance through predictive analytics. The increasing deployment of connected devices across water networks is transforming traditional infrastructure into intelligent ecosystems. Consequently, the growing integration of IoT solutions is projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Rising Government Initiatives For Digital Water Infrastructure - The rising government initiatives for digital water infrastructure are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the smart water grid market by 2030. Public sector investments are accelerating the modernization of water systems through funding programs, policy frameworks, and large-scale digital transformation projects. Governments are prioritizing efficient water management to address urbanization pressures, climate variability, and long-term sustainability goals. These initiatives are fostering widespread adoption of smart technologies across municipal and regional water networks. Therefore, the rising government initiatives for digital water infrastructure are projected to contribute approximately 2.0% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Smart Water Grid Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the hardware, software, and services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $18 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing deployment of smart metering infrastructure, rising demand for scalable digital platforms to manage water data, growing need for system integration and maintenance services, expansion of cloud-based analytics solutions for utilities, and continuous technological advancements in connected water management ecosystems. This momentum reflects the water sector’s transition toward intelligent infrastructure, operational efficiency, and long-term sustainability, accelerating growth across the global smart water grid ecosystem.

The hardware market is projected to grow by $7 billion, the software market by $7 billion, and the services market by $4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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