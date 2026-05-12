May 12, 2026

2025-001

The Governor of California

President pro Tempore of the Senate

Speaker of the Assembly

State Capitol

Sacramento, California 95814

Dear Governor and Legislative Leaders:

In accordance with Government Code section 8546.4, which requires the California State Auditor’s Office to annually issue an auditor’s report on the State of California’s basic financial statements, we have issued audit opinions on the State of California’s basic financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025. Our Independent Auditor’s Report appears on page 2 of the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for fiscal year 2024–25 located on the California State Controller’s Office website at https://www.sco.ca.gov/Files-ARD/ACFR/acfr25web.pdf.

We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America and the standards applicable to financial audits contained in Government Auditing Standards, issued by the Comptroller General of the United States of America.

Respectfully submitted,

LINUS LI, CPA

Deputy State Auditor

The post 2025-001—State of California: Financial Report Year Ended June 30, 2025 appeared first on California State Auditor.

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