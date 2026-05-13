Metadata Management As A Service Market Overview Metadata Management As A Service Market Size Metadata Management As A Service Market Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's Metadata Management As A Service Industry Report: Market Trends and Future Prospects

Expected to grow to $4.44 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Metadata Management As A Service market to surpass $4 billion by 2030. In comparison, the Enterprise Metadata Management market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $25 billion by 2030, with Metadata Management As A Service to represent around 16% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Metadata Management As A Service market is estimated to account for nearly 0.03% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Metadata Management As A Service Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the metadata management as a service market in 2030, valued at $2.3 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.0 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of enterprise data ecosystems, increasing adoption of cloud-native data platforms, growing emphasis on data lineage and cataloging for analytics-driven decision-making, rising integration of AI and machine learning in metadata discovery processes, and the presence of advanced digital infrastructure supporting scalable data management services across industries.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Metadata Management As A Service Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the metadata management as a service market in 2030, valued at $2.1 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the high adoption of enterprise data governance frameworks, increasing demand for real-time metadata orchestration across distributed data environments, strong presence of cloud service providers and data platform vendors, growing investments in data observability and data-ops practices, and the need for efficient metadata handling to support advanced analytics and business intelligence initiatives.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Metadata Management As A Service Market In 2030?

The metadata management as a service market is segmented by component into software, and services. The software market will be the largest segment of the metadata management as a service market segmented by component, accounting for 43% or $2 billion of the total in 2030. The software market will be supported by the growing adoption of cloud-native data platforms requiring centralized metadata control, increasing focus on data governance and regulatory compliance across enterprises, rising demand for real-time metadata synchronization across distributed data ecosystems, expanding use of artificial intelligence and machine learning for intelligent metadata classification and enrichment, and continuous innovation in scalable metadata repositories to support enterprise-wide data management and analytics initiatives.

The metadata management as a service market is segmented by deployment mode into cloud or platform-as-a-service (PaaS), on-premises, and hybrid.

The metadata management as a service market is segmented by organization size into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The metadata management as a service market is segmented by industry vertical into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, information technology and telecommunications (IT and telecom), retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, government, and other industry verticals.

The metadata management as a service market is segmented by application into data governance, risk and compliance management, data quality and security management, master data management, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Metadata Management As A Service Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the metadata management as a service market leading up to 2030 is 22%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Metadata Management As A Service Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global metadata management as a service market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to address the growing focus on digital transformation by organizing and contextualizing data across digital platforms for improved accessibility, respond to rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) requiring well-structured and labeled datasets for training and deployment, and support the increasing need for real-time data insights through real-time tracking of data lineage, flows, and usage patterns across global industries.

Growing Focus On Digital Transformation - The growing focus on digital transformation is expected to become a key growth driver for the metadata management as a service market by 2030. Organizations are increasingly digitizing core business operations, leading to the generation of vast and complex data assets that require structured metadata frameworks for efficient utilization. Metadata management solutions enable enterprises to organize, classify, and contextualize data across digital platforms, ensuring improved accessibility and usability. Companies are therefore accelerating investments in scalable metadata services to support digital workflows and enterprise modernization initiatives. This transition toward digital-first operations is reinforcing strong market expansion. As a result, the growing focus on digital transformation is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Rising Adoption Of Artificial Intelligence (AI) - The rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the metadata management as a service market by 2030. AI-driven systems rely heavily on well-structured and labeled datasets, increasing the importance of metadata for training, validation, and deployment processes. Metadata platforms are being integrated with AI capabilities to automate data classification, tagging, and relationship mapping across enterprise systems. This integration enhances data intelligence and accelerates advanced analytics adoption. Consequently, the rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Need For Real-Time Data Insights - The increasing need for real-time data insights is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the metadata management as a service market by 2030. Enterprises are prioritizing real-time analytics to support dynamic decision-making, requiring instant access to accurate and well-governed data assets. Metadata management solutions enable real-time tracking of data lineage, data flows, and usage patterns, ensuring timely and reliable insights across business operations. Organizations are therefore deploying advanced metadata services to support streaming data environments and real-time intelligence platforms. Therefore, the increasing need for real-time data insights is projected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Metadata Management As A Service Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the software market, and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3 billion in market value by 2030, driven by the increasing need for standardized data definitions across enterprises, growing complexity of data ecosystems requiring detailed technical mapping, rising demand for operational visibility into data workflows, expanding integration of metadata across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, and continuous innovation in metadata-driven automation tools. This momentum reflects the growing importance of structured data management, enhanced interoperability, and scalable data governance frameworks, accelerating growth across the global metadata management as a service ecosystem.

The software market is projected to grow by $2 billion, and the services market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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