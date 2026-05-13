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Kazakhstan is moving to put Artificial Intelligence at the center of its national education system

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a landmark decree launching the large-scale AI integration into the country’s secondary education system

Artificial Intelligence is no longer being treated as a future experiment, but as critical national infrastructure for human capital development.”
— President Tokayev
ASTANA, ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kazakhstan is moving to put Artificial Intelligence at the center of its national education system — by presidential decree.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a landmark decree launching the large-scale integration of AI into the country’s secondary education system, signaling one of the most ambitious state-led education transformations in Central Asia.

The decree goes far beyond “digital classrooms.” It introduces a nationwide strategy for AI-powered personalized learning, AI-generated educational content, teacher upskilling, academic integrity standards, and data protection mechanisms for students.

One of the most notable elements: the Kazakh government was instructed to use recommendations from globally recognized AI expert Kai-Fu Lee to help design pilot projects aimed at reducing the education gap between urban and rural schools.

The message from Kazakh President is clear: "Artificial Intelligence is no longer being treated as a future experiment, but as critical national infrastructure for human capital development."

The initiative also reflects President Tokayev’s growing strategic focus on technology, innovation, and long-term competitiveness in the AI era.

Under the decree, regional governments across Kazakhstan must synchronize their own AI education implementation plans, while the Presidential Administration will directly oversee execution.

In a world where governments are still debating how schools should respond to AI, Kazakhstan is attempting something far more aggressive: building a national AI-ready education model at scale.

For international observers, the move positions Kazakhstan as an emerging policy laboratory for how middle powers may adapt education systems to the age of Artificial Intelligence.

Askar Zholaman
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Kazakhstan is moving to put Artificial Intelligence at the center of its national education system

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