Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a landmark decree launching the large-scale AI integration into the country’s secondary education system

Artificial Intelligence is no longer being treated as a future experiment, but as critical national infrastructure for human capital development.” — President Tokayev

ASTANA, ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kazakhstan is moving to put Artificial Intelligence at the center of its national education system — by presidential decree.President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a landmark decree launching the large-scale integration of AI into the country’s secondary education system, signaling one of the most ambitious state-led education transformations in Central Asia.The decree goes far beyond “digital classrooms.” It introduces a nationwide strategy for AI-powered personalized learning, AI-generated educational content, teacher upskilling, academic integrity standards, and data protection mechanisms for students.One of the most notable elements: the Kazakh government was instructed to use recommendations from globally recognized AI expert Kai-Fu Lee to help design pilot projects aimed at reducing the education gap between urban and rural schools.The message from Kazakh President is clear: "Artificial Intelligence is no longer being treated as a future experiment, but as critical national infrastructure for human capital development."The initiative also reflects President Tokayev’s growing strategic focus on technology, innovation, and long-term competitiveness in the AI era.Under the decree, regional governments across Kazakhstan must synchronize their own AI education implementation plans, while the Presidential Administration will directly oversee execution.In a world where governments are still debating how schools should respond to AI, Kazakhstan is attempting something far more aggressive: building a national AI-ready education model at scale.For international observers, the move positions Kazakhstan as an emerging policy laboratory for how middle powers may adapt education systems to the age of Artificial Intelligence.

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