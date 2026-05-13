Answer Engine Optimization for WordPress: AEO God Mode equips sites with the tools to appear in ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude and Google AI Overviews.

New plugin AEO God Mode gives WordPress's 590 million sites the tools to get cited by ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude and Google AI Overviews first.

WordPress runs more than half the internet. Almost none of it is configured for AI citation.” — Arielle Phoenix, Metronyx AI

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Half the internet just got an unfair AI search advantage, and they don't even know it yet.WordPress powers approximately 43 to 44% of all websites globally, which works out to more than 590 million active sites. A new plugin launched this month gives that installed base a real head start in the race to be cited by AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Google AI Overviews.The plugin is called AEO God Mode . Its name is not subtle. Neither is the opportunity it addresses.THE NUMBERS THAT SHOULD ALARM EVERY BUSINESS OWNERGoogle AI Overviews now reach 1.5 billion users monthly across 200 countries. According to Seer Interactive's analysis of over 25 million organic impressions, organic click-through rates have fallen 61% for queries that trigger AI Overviews. Paid CTR on those same queries has fallen 68%.Yet websites cited inside AI Overviews earn 35% more organic clicks and 91% more paid clicks than uncited competitors on the same page (Seer Interactive, September 2025). Being named by an AI does not just protect your traffic. It multiplies it.AI search traffic converts at 4.4 times the rate of standard organic search (Semrush, 2026). ChatGPT referrals convert at 15.9% versus Google Organic's 1.76%. Ahrefs documented this on their own site. Just 0.5% of their visitors came from AI platforms, yet those visitors drove 12.1% of total signups, a 23x conversion multiplier. The AI does not send browsers. It sends buyers.AI search traffic grew 527% year-over-year between January 2024 and May 2025, moving 165 times faster than organic search. The window to establish AI citation authority before the space saturates is open right now.WHAT ACTUALLY GETS YOU CITEDAEO God Mode's research-led 2026 WordPress AEO Checklist analyses 55 published experiments, patents, and case studies to rank the factors that genuinely influence AI citation. The findings flip much of the prevailing AEO advice on its head.Schema markup, pitched as the headline feature by competing plugins, scored 5.6 out of 10. The factors that actually move citations sit higher up the list: URL accessibility (9.5 of 10), search rank (9.4), fan-out rank (9.3), preview control (9.2), query-answer match (9.2), and intent-format match (9.0). These six Tier 1 factors plus the seven Tier 2 quality signals carry 87% of total citation weight across the 23 measured signals.Further reading on the WordPress AI SEO plugin market: Vanderhelm Research's 2026 Comparative Market Analysis of WordPress AI SEO plugins, published at vanderhelmresearch.org.THE TOOL WORDPRESS USERS HAVE BEEN WAITING FORAEO God Mode, built by UK-based Metronyx AI, delivers an Answer Engine Optimization stack from one WordPress dashboard. It automates schema and structured data deployment, logs how AI crawlers interact with your site in real time, scores every page for AI citation readiness, enriches E-E-A-T author signals, and in the Pro tier tracks inbound AI traffic and runs AI-driven internal linking via Google Search Console.Site owners can also run a free AI search audit at aeogodmode.io to grade their site across the same factors before installing anything.WHY THIS MATTERS RIGHT NOW67% of B2B buyers now begin their research with AI tools. Vendor shortlists have condensed from 4 to 7 options down to 1 to 3. A business not named by AI engines is not in the conversation.McKinsey found 50% of consumers already use AI-powered search, with 44% calling it their primary information source, ahead of traditional search at 31%. ChatGPT processes over 1 billion queries daily. Perplexity recorded 780 million queries in a single month in 2025.AEO God Mode is available now on a freemium model, with Pro features from $12.20/month at aeogodmode.io and through the WordPress plugin directory.About Metronyx AI: Metronyx AI is a UK-based artificial intelligence company focused on AI search visibility and Answer Engine Optimization. AEO God Mode is its flagship WordPress product, built for the AI search era.

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