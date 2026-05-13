How a Nursing Background Helped Build One of Pennsylvania's Top Real Estate Teams

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meghan Chorin, leader of The Meghan Chorin Team at Compass RE, spent two years as a pediatric oncology nurse at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia before entering real estate. Twenty-two years and more than $1 billion in closed transactions later, the lessons she learned in that hospital continue to shape the way her team serves clients across Philadelphia's Main Line.

Chorin's path to real estate was not a straight line. After earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Villanova in 2003, she spent two years as an oncology nurse at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, caring for young cancer patients and their families. When she became pregnant with her first child, she made the decision to transition into real estate, initially working alongside her husband Jason Chorin, a local real estate investor and developer.

Those early years were focused on investment properties and flexibility around family life. Chorin eventually founded her own brokerage - Image One Real Estate Services, before moving to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Fox and Roach, and later joining Compass RE, where she now leads one of the most recognized teams in the region.

While Chorin is quick to point out that she spent far more of her career in real estate than in healthcare, she credits her time at CHOP with shaping the way she approaches client relationships. In clinical settings, the concept of holistic care means treating the whole person, not just the medical condition, but the emotional and psychological impact as well. Chorin applies that same principle to her real estate practice.

"Buying and selling a home is not just about the actual process itself but the effects it has on the client," Chorin said. "Selling your parents' home after they have died or losing out on your dream home after a multi-bid situation. These are extremely stressful and emotional situations and caring for your clients with compassion and listening to their needs is so important."

That approach has earned her a reputation for winning business in unexpected ways. Chorin recalls interviewing for a listing where the sellers told her upfront they were likely going to hire their previous agent. The wife was emotional about leaving a home she had expected to raise her family in. Rather than jumping into a sales pitch, Chorin sat at the table and listened for an hour.

"I ended up getting the listing because she felt that I understood how hard this was and I would handle the sale with more tact and compassion," Chorin said. "I am still friends with this seller today."

The Meghan Chorin Team now serves buyers and sellers across Delaware, Chester, and Montgomery counties, with deep expertise in luxury homes, farm and historic properties, new construction, and investment properties. Chorin is licensed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. The team's diverse backgrounds, spanning social work, education, speech pathology, and business, reflect a deliberate hiring philosophy that prioritizes character over sales experience.

"I can help anyone become a good realtor but I can't help you be a good person. It is innate," Chorin said. "When meeting with potential team members, people who use the word 'I' a lot versus 'we' is a red flag. Working as a team where our common goal is client satisfaction is of the utmost importance."

The results speak for themselves. Chorin has been named a Five Star Professional Legend for 10 consecutive years of client recognition, a Top Producer by both Philadelphia Magazine and Main Line Today from 2020 through 2026, and her team is ranked the #2 Medium Sized Team in Pennsylvania by RealTrends. She is also active in her community through organizations including the Youth Mentoring Partnership, HEADstrong Foundation, Cradles to Crayons, and Unbound.

"Focusing on the client and their needs while buying and selling a home makes it more personal rather than transactional," Chorin said. "A relationship built on trust and care will guarantee a connection that continues well past the closing table."

More information about The Meghan Chorin Team and current listings is available at https://www.meghanchorinteam.com/

Contact Information:

Meghan Chorin

The Meghan Chorin Team

216 E Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087

+1 610-299-9504

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