Steam turbine mro Market Overview Steam turbine mro Market Size and Share Steam turbine mro Market Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's Steam Turbine Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul (MRO) Industry Report: Market Trends and Future Prospects

Expected to grow to $29.41 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Steam Turbine Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul (MRO) market to surpass $31 billion by 2030. Within the broader Utilities industry, which is expected to be $9,379 billion by 2030, the Steam Turbine Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul (MRO) market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Steam Turbine Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul (MRO) Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the steam turbine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market in 2030, valued at $13 billion. The market is expected to grow from $9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to high penetration of aging thermal power infrastructure requiring frequent maintenance, strong presence of advanced MRO service providers, increasing focus on operational efficiency and grid reliability, rising adoption of predictive and condition-based maintenance solutions, and strict regulatory standards for power plant safety and emissions compliance across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Steam Turbine Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul (MRO) Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the steam turbine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market in 2030, valued at $8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to large-scale expansion of domestic power generation capacity, continuous commissioning of new thermal power plants alongside existing fleet maintenance, rapid industrialization driving sustained electricity demand, increasing integration of digital monitoring and turbine efficiency optimization technologies, and strong government focus on energy security and stable power supply infrastructure across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Steam Turbine Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul (MRO) Market In 2030?

The steam turbine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market is segmented by service type into maintenance, repair, overhaul, and spare parts. The maintenance market will be the largest segment of the steam turbine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market segmented by service type, accounting for 34% or $11 billion of the total in 2030. The maintenance market will be supported by the increasing need for regular inspection and servicing of aging turbine fleets, rising focus on improving operational efficiency and minimizing unplanned downtime, growing adoption of predictive and condition-based maintenance practices, expansion of thermal power generation capacity globally, and stringent safety and reliability requirements in power plant operations.

The steam turbine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market is segmented by component type into blades, bearings, seals, governors, and generator.

The steam turbine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market is segmented by turbine capacity into large capacity (> 300 MW), medium capacity (50 MW - 300 MW), and small capacity (< 50 MW).

The steam turbine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market is segmented by end-user industry into power generation, oil and gas, industrial, marine, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Steam Turbine Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul (MRO) Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the steam turbine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Steam Turbine Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul (MRO) Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global steam turbine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to address the aging steam turbine fleet requiring regular inspections, component refurbishment, and life-extension services due to material fatigue and efficiency losses, respond to increasing operational hours of turbines from rising electricity demand accelerating component degradation and raising service frequency, and support strict regulatory compliance mandating regular inspection, testing, and certification of steam turbine systems across global energy and industrial ecosystems.

Aging Steam Turbine Fleet - The aging steam turbine fleet is expected to become a key growth driver for the steam turbine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market by 2030. An aging global fleet of steam turbines increases the frequency and complexity of maintenance, repair, and overhaul activities. Older turbines experience higher wear, material fatigue, and efficiency losses, requiring regular inspections, component refurbishment, and life-extension services. Asset owners often prefer MRO over full replacement to reduce capital expenditure. This sustained reliance on service-based upgrades directly drives recurring revenues in the steam turbine MRO market. As a result, the aging steam turbine fleet is anticipated to contribute to 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Operational Hours Of Turbines - The increasing operational hours of turbines is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the steam turbine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market by 2030. Rising electricity demand and continuous industrial operations are pushing steam turbines to operate for longer hours and at higher utilization rates. Extended operating cycles accelerate component degradation, increasing the need for preventive maintenance, performance testing, and timely overhauls. Higher operational intensity shortens maintenance intervals and raises service frequency. As a result, demand for specialized MRO services steadily grows. Consequently, the increasing operational hours of turbines is projected to contribute to around 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Strict Regulatory Compliance - The strict regulatory compliance is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the steam turbine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market by 2030. Stringent safety, efficiency, and environmental regulations require regular inspection, testing, and certification of steam turbine systems. Compliance mandates drive demand for documented maintenance, calibration, and performance optimization services. Failure to meet regulatory standards can result in penalties or forced shutdowns, making MRO essential rather than optional. This regulatory pressure ensures consistent market demand across power generation and industrial sectors. Therefore, the strict regulatory compliance is projected to contribute to approximately 2.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Steam Turbine Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul (MRO) Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the maintenance market, the repair market, the overhaul market, and the spare parts market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $9 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing need for reliable and continuous operation of power generation assets, rising focus on extending the lifespan of aging steam turbine infrastructure, growing adoption of predictive and condition-based maintenance technologies, expanding investments in power plant efficiency improvement programs, and stringent safety and regulatory compliance requirements in energy production facilities. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on operational reliability, asset optimization, and lifecycle efficiency, fuelling transformative growth within the broader industrial maintenance industry.

The maintenance market is projected to grow by $3 billion, the repair market by $2 billion, the overhaul market by $3 billion, and the spare parts market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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