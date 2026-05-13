Superior Capital Advisors Facilitates Sale of South Vicksburg Storage, 2 Properties in Vicksburg, Mississippi

South Vicksburg Storage

Superior Capital Advisors is pleased to announce the sale of South Vicksburg Self Storage, a 2 property facility located in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

We stayed close to the seller after launch, acting fast when the asset returned. By matching a high-growth buyer with a motivated seller, we won for both parties and proved we capture market share.” — Matthew Porter

OXFORD, MS, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Superior Capital Advisors, a leading commercial brokerage firm specializing in self-storage investment sales and advisory services in the Southeast, is pleased to announce the sale of South Vicksburg Self Storage in Vicksburg, Mississippi. The transaction, consisting of 2 facilities, marks a significant milestone for both the buyer and the seller, and is a testament to the strong demand for self-storage properties in the Vicksburg area.The two properties are strategically located in a high-growth area with easy access to major highways and residential neighborhoods, on Hullum Road and Fisher Ferry Road. The properties boast a variety of drive-up units, state-of-the-art security features, and a combined total of 13,669 rentable square feet, making it a highly desirable storage solution for both residential and commercial customers.With strong performance and clear upside, South Vicksburg Storage generated significant buyer competition and was under contract within 90 days. The facilities were purchased by an out-of-state buyer who is actively expanding their Mississippi portfolio, with their third acquisition.The team at Superior Capital Advisors worked closely with the seller to identify the right buyer and negotiate a favorable deal. The sale of South Vicksburg Storage is a testament to the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional results for its clients."We’re thrilled to have facilitated the sale of South Vicksburg Storage, a highly sought-after property in the Vicksburg market. This transaction is a testament to our team's expertise and dedication to delivering successful outcomes for our clients," said Matthew Porter. “We stayed deeply embedded with the seller after the initial launch phase, allowing us to move instantly when the opportunity re-entered the market. Ultimately, we aligned a high-growth portfolio buyer with a motivated seller. This outcome represents a win for both parties and demonstrates our ability to capture market share under any conditions.” Michael Morrison added, “The self-storage sector continues to see robust demand, and we’re confident the new owner will build on this facility’s strong performance and look forward to helping more investors reach their goals.”Matthew Porter, Self-Storage Investment Broker and Michael Morrison, Owner and Broker In Charge, at Superior Capital Advisors, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer.The sale of South Vicksburg Storage is a significant development in the real estate market of Vicksburg, Mississippi. It not only showcases the strong demand for quality self-storage facilities but also highlights the expertise of Superior Capital Advisors in facilitating successful transactions. With a track record of delivering exceptional results, Superior Capital Advisors continues to be a trusted partner for self-storage owners looking to achieve their financial goals.###About Superior Capital Advisors: Superior Capital Advisors is a premier commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm, specializing in self-storage investment sales. With a national reach and an emphasis on exclusive representation, we deliver tailored strategies and comprehensive market insights to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our expertise spans the full spectrum of investment services, from property acquisition and disposition to detailed market analysis and strategic advisory. At Superior Capital Advisors, we are dedicated to maximizing value, fostering lasting partnerships, and guiding investors through every stage of the self-storage investment process with integrity and precision. For more information, please visit www.superiorcapitaladvisors.com

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