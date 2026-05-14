Internet of Things (IoT) In Energy Grid Management Market Overview Internet of Things (IoT) In Energy Grid Management Market Size Internet of Things (IoT) In Energy Grid Management Market Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's IoT in Energy Grid Management Market to Reach New Growth Opportunities, Trends & Share by 2030

Expected to grow to $25.76 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Internet Of Things (IoT) In Energy Grid Management market to surpass $26 billion by 2030. In comparison, the IoT market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,297 billion by 2030, with Internet Of Things (IoT) In Energy Grid Management to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Internet Of Things (IoT) In Energy Grid Management market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Internet Of Things (IoT) In Energy Grid Management Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the internet of things (IoT) in energy grid management market in 2030, valued at $9.0 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4.3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rapid deployment of smart grid infrastructure across utilities, increasing penetration of distributed energy resources such as solar and wind, growing need for real-time grid visibility and predictive maintenance, rising investments in grid resilience against extreme weather events, and strong regulatory push toward digitalization and decarbonization of power systems across the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Internet Of Things (IoT) In Energy Grid Management Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the internet of things (IoT) in energy grid management market in 2030, valued at $7.9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3.8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The rapid growth can be attributed to large-scale rollout of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), increasing adoption of AI-driven grid analytics platforms, high investments by investor-owned utilities in grid modernization programs, growing integration of electric vehicle charging networks into grid ecosystems, and rising focus on cybersecurity frameworks to protect connected energy infrastructure.

Request A Free Sample Of The Internet Of Things (IoT) In Energy Grid Management Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=32677&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Internet Of Things (IoT) In Energy Grid Management Market In 2030?

The internet of things (IoT) in energy grid management market is segmented by component into hardware, software, and services. The hardware market will be the largest segment of the internet of things (IoT) in energy grid management market segmented by component, accounting for 51% or $13 billion of the total in 2030. The hardware market will be supported by the increasing installation of smart sensors, connected devices, and edge computing systems across transmission and distribution networks, rising demand for intelligent electronic devices (IEDs) for automated grid operations, expansion of communication modules enabling seamless device connectivity, growing deployment of IoT-enabled substations, and continuous upgrades of legacy grid infrastructure to support digital monitoring and control capabilities.

The internet of things (IoT) in energy grid management market is segmented by deployment into on-premises and cloud-based.

The internet of things (IoT) in energy grid management market is segmented by technology into wired communication and wireless communication.

The internet of things (IoT) in energy grid management market is segmented by application into smart meters, grid monitoring, demand response, asset management, and energy storage management.

The internet of things (IoT) in energy grid management market is segmented by end users into utilities, industrial, commercial, and residential.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Internet Of Things (IoT) In Energy Grid Management Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the internet of things (IoT) in energy grid management market leading up to 2030 is 16%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Internet Of Things (IoT) In Energy Grid Management Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global internet of things (IoT) in energy grid management market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase investments in digital grid infrastructure for modernizing legacy transmission and distribution systems, accelerate the growing integration of IoT devices including connected sensors and smart controllers for automated fault detection and dynamic load balancing, and strengthen the rising demand for real-time grid monitoring to detect anomalies, optimize energy distribution, and enhance grid stability across the global power sector.

Increasing Investments In Digital Grid Infrastructure - The increasing investments in digital grid infrastructure are expected to become a key growth driver for the internet of things (IoT) in energy grid management market by 2030. Utilities and grid operators are accelerating capital expenditure toward modernizing legacy transmission and distribution systems with digitally connected infrastructure. These investments enable seamless integration of automation technologies, enhance grid flexibility, and support efficient power flow management across complex networks. Governments and private stakeholders are prioritizing digital grid transformation to ensure energy reliability and sustainability. As a result, the increasing investments in digital grid infrastructure are anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Growing Integration Of Internet Of Things Devices - The growing integration of internet of things devices is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the internet of things (IoT) in energy grid management market by 2030. The proliferation of connected sensors, smart controllers, and edge devices across grid networks is enabling enhanced data collection and decentralized intelligence. These IoT-enabled devices facilitate automated fault detection, improve operational efficiency, and support dynamic load balancing across energy systems. The increasing deployment of connected assets across generation, transmission, and distribution layers is strengthening grid responsiveness. Consequently, the growing integration of internet of things devices is projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Rising Demand For Real-Time Grid Monitoring - The rising demand for real-time grid monitoring is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the internet of things (IoT) in energy grid management market by 2030. Energy providers are increasingly adopting advanced monitoring solutions to gain instantaneous insights into grid performance, detect anomalies, and optimize energy distribution. Real-time monitoring supports proactive maintenance strategies, reduces downtime, and enhances overall grid stability in the face of fluctuating energy demand. Additionally, the need for improved situational awareness in increasingly complex energy ecosystems is accelerating adoption. Therefore, the rising demand for real-time grid monitoring is projected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

Access The Detailed Internet Of Things (IoT) In Energy Grid Management Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/internet-of-things-iot-in-energy-grid-management-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Internet Of Things (IoT) In Energy Grid Management Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the hardware, software, and services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $14 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising adoption of intelligent grid devices, increasing reliance on advanced analytics platforms for energy optimization, growing demand for end-to-end system integration and consulting services, expansion of decentralized energy systems, and continuous advancements in scalable IoT architectures supporting grid modernization initiatives. This momentum reflects the energy sector’s focus on improving operational efficiency, enabling data-driven decision-making, and strengthening grid resilience, accelerating growth across the global IoT-enabled energy management ecosystem.

The hardware market is projected to grow by $7 billion, the software market by $4 billion, and the services market by $3 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.