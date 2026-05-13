CloudEagle.ai Partners with Wipro to Deliver AI-Powered SaaS Management & Identity Governance Solution to Enterprises

CloudEagle.ai announces strategic partnership with Wipro to help enterprises secure, govern, and optimize SaaS and AI ecosystems with AI-powered automation.

We're thrilled to partner with CloudEagle.ai to bring a solution that optimizes AI, SaaS spend and completely transforms how IT teams secure, govern, and optimize their entire tech stack.” — Satish Y, Senior Vice President and Global Business Head, Wipro Limited

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudEagle.ai, a leading SaaS Management, AI Governance and Identity Governance platform, is announcing its strategic partnership with Wipro Limited, a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company. This collaboration aims to enable enterprises to streamline SaaS management, strengthen SaaS security and compliance, optimize identity governance, and automate IT operation tasks with AI-powered orchestration.Enterprises can readily identify and remediate shadow AI tools , enforce compliance policies across their entire SaaS portfolio, manage user identities and access rights seamlessly, and reduce security risks from ungoverned applications. CloudEagle’s industry-leading 500+ integrations helps IT, security, and procurement teams discover and optimize the growing challenge of SaaS sprawl and the emergence of unauthorized AI tools that often operate outside IT visibility and control."We are excited to partner with Wipro, a recognized global leader in technology services," said Nidhi Jain, CEO and Founder of CloudEagle.ai. "This partnership represents a significant milestone in our mission to help enterprises gain control and visibility over their SaaS and AI ecosystems. Wipro's extensive client relationships and commitment to digital transformation make them an ideal partner to bring our solutions to organizations worldwide."Satish Y, Senior Vice President and Global Business Head – Cloud, Infrastructure and Security Services, Wipro Limited, said, “In an era where AI adoption is accelerating faster than governance frameworks can keep pace with, shadow AI and rising AI costs have become one of the most pressing challenges facing enterprises today. We are thrilled to partner with CloudEagle.ai to bring our clients a solution that does not just optimize AI and SaaS spend, but completely transforms how IT teams secure, govern, and optimize their entire tech stack.”Recognized by leading analyst firms like Gartner, GigaOm, KuppingerCole, etc., for its AI-powered innovation in SaaS management, identity and AI governance – with 500+ integrations, 8,000+ automated workflows, and over 15 billion transactions processed – CloudEagle.ai helps enterprises eliminate shadow AI, strengthen security, and drive over $2B in SaaS savings.About Wipro LimitedWipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our consulting-led approach and the Wipro Intelligence™ unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions and transformative offerings, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions to build intelligent and sustainable businesses. The Wipro Innovation Network – part of the Wipro Intelligence™ suite – underpins our commitment to client-centric co-innovation and co-creation by bringing together capabilities from the innovation labs and partner labs, academia, and global tech communities. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com About CloudEagle.aiCloudEagle.ai is a SaaS management and identity governance platform that helps enterprises secure, govern, and optimize SaaS and AI applications. It provides centralized visibility and control over identities, licenses, usage, and spend, reducing risk, eliminating shadow AI, and maximizing software value, visit: https://www.cloudeagle.ai/ Media Contact: pr@cloudeagle.ai

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