Eros Innovation Strengthens Board with Appointment of Michael Frey, Former Universal Music President

Ex-Universal Music Group President joins as governance scales globally — bringing 30 years of rights & licensing expertise to sovereign cultural AI platform.

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eros Innovation has appointed Michael Frey, former President of Supply Chain and Media Services at Universal Music Group, to its Board as a Non-Executive Director. Frey will provide strategic guidance on media partnerships, rights strategy, and institutional positioning as Eros scales its sovereign AI infrastructure across Indian government agencies, cultural institutions, and international markets spanning media, technology, wellness, and B2G.Frey brings three decades of experience in global technology, media, and music markets, having shaped licensing frameworks, international partnerships, and institutional relationships across the media industry’s largest organisations. His appointment reflects Eros Innovation’s accelerating transition from a market-leading Indian content production and distribution company into an AI technology infrastructure business — with institutional enterprises, media partners, and governments as its primary clients.Eros Innovation has deployed Large Cultural Models across five Indian state governments and the IndiaAI Mission ecosystem. Current programmes span education (IIT Madras and 20+ universities), creator economy (Tamil Nadu, multi-state expansion), preventive healthcare (Gujarat), and cultural tourism (Andhra Pradesh). The company closed approximately USD 150 million in capital and strategic transactions in November 2025.“Michael understands how rights work at scale, how institutions negotiate complex digital and physical distribution, and how to position cultural infrastructure for the long term. As we move from deployment to expansion across education, creator economy, healthcare, and cultural tourism, we need counsel that bridges technology, rights, and institutional credibility.” — Kishore Lulla, Founder and Executive Chairman, Eros Innovation“The next generation of AI is not about language alone — it’s about cultural context. Intelligence that understands narrative, identity, meaning, and creative intent. Eros is building that layer. Sovereign AI trained exclusively on licensed cultural IP, where rights compensation is embedded at the model level. That’s a different substrate entirely. I’m joining to help position this internationally and support the institutional partnerships that will define the next phase.” — Michael Frey, Non-Executive Director, Eros InnovationMade in India. Built for the world. Rooted in 5,000 years of civilisation. Defined by cultural intelligence.About Michael FreyMichael Frey is the former President of Supply Chain and Media Services at Universal Music Group, where he spent three decades shaping licensing frameworks, international partnerships, and institutional relationships across global music and media markets. He joins Eros Innovation’s Board as a Non-Executive Director, bringing strategic counsel on rights strategy, media partnerships, and institutional positioning across the company’s sovereign AI infrastructure programmes.About Eros InnovationEros Innovation is a sovereign AI and cultural infrastructure group building advanced systems across artificial intelligence, media, education, wellness, and deep-tech environments. The company architects India’s Large Cultural Models (LCM) and Large Cultural Voice Models (LCVM), trained on over 1.5 trillion rights-cleared cultural tokens. Its multilingual voice and identity stack, including Eros PersonaAI, is designed with governance, consent, andtraceability at its core.Eros Innovation operates through nine integrated verticals spanning AI research, creator platforms, tokenized IP infrastructure, sovereign compute, AI-native cinematic production, digital wellness systems, and AI education — forming a vertically integrated cultural AI ecosystem. Through Eros Universe, its AI-powered Creator Super App, the company enables creators, enterprises, and institutions to build, localize, distribute, and monetize culturally groundedAI experiences at a global scale, reaching 100M+ subscribers and followers across digital platforms through its Ecosystem.Headquartered in the Isle of Man with operations across London, Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, and Chennai, and aligned with the IndiaAI Mission in collaboration with institutions including IIT Madras, Eros Innovation is building a globally exportable blueprint for sovereign, rights-compliant AI rooted in language, culture, and identity.

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