The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's The Arenavirus Diagnostics Market is projected to grow to USD $1.91 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9%

Expected to grow to $1.91 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The arenavirus diagnostics market is gaining significant attention as the need for rapid and accurate detection of arenavirus infections grows worldwide. These diagnostic tools play a crucial role in identifying viral hemorrhagic fevers early, which helps in timely treatment and outbreak control. Let’s explore the market size, growth drivers, leading regions, and key trends shaping this important healthcare segment.

Projected Market Growth and Size of the Arenavirus Diagnostics Market

The arenavirus diagnostics market has seen a notable rise in recent years and is expected to continue expanding. It is projected to increase from $1.31 billion in 2025 to $1.41 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This upward trend during the historical period stems from factors such as the rising number of arenavirus infections, broader use of molecular diagnostic methods, the growth of hospital and clinical lab infrastructure, heightened demand for serological testing, and increased research into hemorrhagic fevers.

Download a free sample of the arenavirus diagnostics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=98050164&type=smp&name=Arenavirus%20Diagnostics%20Market%20Report%202026&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $1.91 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%. The forecast period’s growth is expected to be driven by rising adoption of automated PCR and ELISA diagnostic systems, greater demand for rapid point-of-care tests, expansion of research institutions focused on viral diseases, integration of AI-powered diagnostic analytics, and increased funding for infectious disease diagnostics. Emerging trends include wider use of PCR-based arenavirus tests, the growing popularity of rapid diagnostic devices, more integration of next-generation sequencing technologies, expansion in diagnostic testing services, and heightened attention to laboratory validation and quality assurance.

Understanding Arenavirus Diagnostics and Their Application

Arenavirus diagnostics encompass a range of laboratory techniques used to detect infections caused by arenaviruses, a group of viruses known to cause hemorrhagic fevers in humans. These diagnostic methods typically include molecular approaches such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), serological assays to identify antibodies, and viral culture techniques to confirm the presence of the virus. These tools are essential in diagnosing arenavirus infections accurately and promptly.

View the full arenavirus diagnostics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/arenavirus-diagnostics-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Key Factors Propelling the Arenavirus Diagnostics Market Growth

One of the primary drivers behind the growth of the arenavirus diagnostics market is the increasing incidence of viral hemorrhagic fevers (VHFs). VHFs are severe illnesses caused by viruses that damage blood vessels, impair clotting mechanisms, and can lead to serious complications like multi-organ failure and high mortality rates. The rising frequency of these fevers is linked to increased human contact with wildlife reservoirs, which heightens the risk of virus transmission from animals to humans. Rapid and precise arenavirus diagnostics enable healthcare professionals to detect these infections early, provide timely treatment, and effectively contain outbreaks. For example, in May 2023, the World Health Organization reported that Nigeria experienced 877 confirmed cases of Lassa fever, a type of viral hemorrhagic fever, resulting in 152 deaths. This represented a 20% increase compared to 733 cases reported during the same period in 2022. Such growing incidence rates are a major factor fueling demand for arenavirus diagnostics.

Healthcare Infrastructure Investments as a Catalyst for Market Expansion

Another significant factor driving market growth is the increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure worldwide. Healthcare infrastructure refers to the facilities, equipment, technology, and organizational systems that support the delivery of medical services. As governments and organizations aim to strengthen health systems to better manage emergencies and rising patient loads, investments are being channeled into modernizing laboratories and upgrading diagnostic tools. These improvements enhance arenavirus diagnostics by enabling faster, more accurate detection and monitoring of infections. For instance, in May 2023, the UK Department of Health and Social Care announced a historic $27.02 billion (£20 billion) funding allocation for hospital infrastructure under a new hospital programme. Such large-scale investments bolster the capabilities of healthcare systems to handle infectious diseases, driving growth in the arenavirus diagnostics market.

Regional Market Leadership and Emerging Growth Areas

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the arenavirus diagnostics market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market study covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on growth opportunities and trends in arenavirus diagnostics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Arenavirus Diagnostics Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

genomic urine testing market report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genomic-urine-testing-global-market-report

ocular genetic diagnostic market report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ocular-genetic-diagnostic-global-market-report

live attenuated polio vaccine market report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/live-attenuated-polio-vaccine-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.