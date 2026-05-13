Grid Frequency Control Market Size Grid Frequency Control Market Growth Forecast Grid Frequency Control Market Segmentation

The Business Research Company's Grid Forming Inverter Market Trends and Analysis by Region, and Segment Forecast to 2030

Expected to grow to $4 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Grid Forming Inverter market to surpass $1 billion by 2030. In comparison, the Inverter market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $48 billion by 2030, with Grid Forming Inverter to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,579 billion by 2030, the Grid Forming Inverter market is estimated to account for nearly 0.02% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Grid Forming Inverter Market In 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the grid forming inverter market in 2030, valued at $0.4 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of renewable energy capacity across countries such as China, India, and Japan, increasing grid instability challenges due to higher penetration of intermittent energy sources, rising deployment of advanced inverter technologies to support grid resilience, growing investments in smart grid infrastructure, and accelerating integration of energy storage systems to maintain frequency and voltage stability.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Grid Forming Inverter Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the grid forming inverter market in 2030, valued at $0.2 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.1 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to large-scale renewable energy installations, increasing focus on grid modernization initiatives, high deployment of battery energy storage systems alongside solar and wind projects, strong domestic manufacturing capabilities in power electronics, and continuous advancements in inverter control technologies to support grid-forming capabilities.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Grid Forming Inverter Market In 2030?

The grid forming inverter market is segmented by type into micro inverter, string inverter, central inverter, and other types. The string inverter market will be the largest segment of the grid forming inverter market segmented by product type, accounting for 46% or $1 billion of the total in 2030. The string inverter market will be supported by its flexibility in modular deployment, cost-effectiveness compared to central inverters, ease of maintenance and fault isolation, increasing adoption in distributed and commercial solar installations, and growing preference for scalable solutions that enhance grid stability and optimize energy management across renewable energy systems.

The grid forming inverter market is segmented by connectivity into standalone and grid-connected.

The grid forming inverter market is segmented by power rating into below 50 kilowatt (kW), 50–100 kilowatt (kW), and above 100 kilowatt (kW).

The grid forming inverter market is segmented by application into solar photovoltaic (PV) plants, wind power plants, energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and other applications.

The grid forming inverter market is segmented by end-user into residential, commercial, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Grid Forming Inverter Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the grid forming inverter market leading up to 2030 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Grid Forming Inverter Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global grid forming inverter market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape power system stability frameworks, renewable energy integration strategies, distributed energy resource management, and grid modernization initiatives across the global energy ecosystem.

Accelerating Decarbonization and the Retirement of Synchronous Generation - The accelerating decarbonization and the retirement of synchronous generation is expected to become a key growth driver for the grid forming inverter market by 2030. The phase-out of conventional coal and gas-based power plants is reducing the availability of inherent grid inertia traditionally provided by synchronous machines. This shift is creating a critical need for advanced inverter technologies capable of replicating inertia and stabilizing grid frequency. Grid forming inverters are increasingly being deployed to ensure system reliability in low-inertia grids with high renewable penetration. Utilities and grid operators are therefore prioritizing inverter-based resources that can operate independently and support voltage and frequency regulation. As a result, the accelerating decarbonization and the retirement of synchronous generation is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Rapid Proliferation of Utility-Scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) - The rapid proliferation of utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the grid forming inverter market by 2030. The increasing deployment of large-scale energy storage is enabling better management of renewable intermittency and load balancing across power networks. Grid forming inverters are essential in these systems to provide black start capability, grid stabilization, and seamless integration with variable renewable energy sources. The growing need for flexible and dispatchable energy resources is accelerating the adoption of inverter technologies with advanced control capabilities. Consequently, the rapid proliferation of utility-scale battery energy storage systems is projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Expansion of Decentralized Microgrids and Energy Resilience Mandates - The expansion of decentralized microgrids and energy resilience mandates is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the grid forming inverter market by 2030. Increasing occurrences of grid outages and extreme weather events are driving demand for resilient and self-sufficient power systems. Microgrids powered by renewable energy and storage systems rely on grid forming inverters to maintain stable operation in islanded modes. Governments and organizations are emphasizing energy security and continuity of operations, particularly in critical infrastructure and remote locations. This is encouraging the deployment of decentralized power systems with advanced inverter capabilities. Therefore, the expansion of decentralized microgrids and energy resilience mandates is projected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Grid Forming Inverter Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the micro inverter, string inverter, central inverter, and other types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $0.4 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising deployment of inverter-based resources across utility-scale and distributed energy systems, increasing need for advanced grid-support functionalities, growing integration of renewable energy with storage systems, and continuous advancements in inverter control architectures to enhance system stability and performance. This momentum reflects the global energy sector’s transition toward inverter-dominated grids, accelerating growth across the grid-forming inverter ecosystem.

The micro inverter market is projected to grow by $0.1 billion, the string inverter market by $0.2 billion, the central inverter market by $0.1 billion, and the other types market by $0.03 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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