Network Slicing Orchestration Market Size Network Slicing Orchestration Market Growth Forecast Network Slicing Orchestration Market Segmentation

The Business Research Company's Network Slicing Orchestration Market Set to Reach $4 Billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $4.04 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Network Slicing Orchestration market to surpass $4 billion by 2030. In comparison, the Business Analytics & Enterprise Software market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,243 billion by 2030, with Network Slicing Orchestration to represent around 0.3% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Network Slicing Orchestration market is estimated to account for nearly 0.03% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Network Slicing Orchestration Market In 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the network slicing orchestration market in 2030, valued at $1.6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the rapid deployment of standalone 5G networks across key economies, increasing adoption of software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV), rising demand for customized network performance across enterprise verticals, strong investments by telecom operators in next-generation network infrastructure, and the expansion of digital services ecosystems requiring dynamic and automated network resource allocation across diverse use cases.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Network Slicing Orchestration Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the network slicing orchestration market in 2030, valued at $0.9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31%. The expoenential growth can be attributed to aggressive 5G infrastructure rollouts, increasing integration of orchestration platforms with edge computing frameworks, strong government-backed digital transformation initiatives, rising demand for ultra-reliable connectivity across industrial and smart city applications, and the presence of large-scale telecom operators investing in end-to-end network automation and service orchestration capabilities.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Network Slicing Orchestration Market In 2030?

The network slicing orchestration market is segmented by component into solutions and services. The solutions segment will be the largest segment of the network slicing orchestration market segmented by component, accounting for 61% or $2 billion of the total in 2030. The solutions segment will be supported by the growing need for centralized orchestration platforms capable of managing multiple virtual network slices, increasing complexity of multi-domain and multi-vendor network environments, rising adoption of AI-driven orchestration for real-time network optimization, growing emphasis on lifecycle management of network slices, and continuous innovation in orchestration software to support scalability, interoperability, and service-level agreement (SLA) assurance across enterprise and consumer applications.

The network slicing orchestration market is segmented by deployment mode into on premises and cloud.

The network slicing orchestration market is segmented by application area into enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC), massive machine-type communications (mMTC), and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications.

The network slicing orchestration market is segmented by end user into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, information technology (IT) and telecommunications, automotive, and other end users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Network Slicing Orchestration Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the network slicing orchestration market leading up to 2030 is 27%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Network Slicing Orchestration Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global network slicing orchestration market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase the integration of network slicing orchestration with AI for automated management enabling predictive analytics and intelligent traffic routing, accelerate the rising demand for real-time and dynamic network resource allocation for bandwidth and latency optimization, and strengthen the expansion of private and public 5G deployments enabling dedicated network slices across manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics within the global telecommunications ecosystem.

Increasing Integration Of Network Slicing Orchestration With Artificial Intelligence (AI) For Automated Management - The increasing integration of network slicing orchestration with artificial intelligence (AI) for automated management is expected to become a key growth driver for the network slicing orchestration market by 2030. Telecom operators are leveraging AI-driven orchestration platforms to enable predictive analytics, intelligent traffic routing, and automated fault detection across multiple network slices. These capabilities enhance operational efficiency by minimizing manual intervention and enabling self-optimizing networks that adapt to varying service requirements. AI integration also supports real-time decision-making, improving network reliability and quality of service across diverse applications. As a result, the increasing integration of network slicing orchestration with artificial intelligence (AI) for automated management is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Rising Demand For Real Time And Dynamic Network Resource Allocation - The rising demand for real time and dynamic network resource allocation is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the network slicing orchestration market by 2030. Enterprises and service providers require flexible allocation of bandwidth, latency, and computing resources to meet varying application needs such as streaming, industrial automation, and mission-critical communications. Network slicing orchestration enables dynamic provisioning and scaling of network resources, ensuring optimal performance and efficient utilization of infrastructure. This flexibility is becoming essential as network environments grow increasingly complex and service expectations continue to evolve. Consequently, the rising demand for real time and dynamic network resource allocation is projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of Private And Public Fifth Generation (5G) Deployments - The expansion of private and public fifth generation (5G) deployments is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the network slicing orchestration market by 2030. The proliferation of 5G networks across industries is enabling the creation of dedicated network slices tailored to specific enterprise and consumer use cases. Private 5G networks in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics are driving demand for orchestration platforms that can manage isolated and secure network environments. At the same time, public 5G deployments are increasing the need for scalable orchestration solutions to support diverse service requirements across urban and rural areas. Therefore, the expansion of private and public fifth generation (5G) deployments is projected to contribute approximately 2.0% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Network Slicing Orchestration Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the solutions market and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for end-to-end orchestration platforms capable of managing complex multi-slice environments, increasing adoption of managed and professional services for deployment and integration, growing emphasis on interoperability across multi-vendor network ecosystems, and continuous advancements in cloud-native orchestration frameworks that enhance scalability and operational agility. This momentum reflects the telecommunications industry’s focus on delivering customized, high-performance connectivity services, accelerating growth across the global network slicing orchestration ecosystem.

The solutions market is projected to grow by $2 billion, while the services market is projected to grow by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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