Fine Art Cannes Biennale brings art during the Cannes Film Festival time

Artwork by Tanja Playner "Intertior with the blue florr, two vases and the dog" Artwork "Birth of Light" by Nada Kelemen Untitled, artwork by Rebeccah Klodt, Fine Art Cannes Biennale 2026

CANNES, FRANCE, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannes Film Festival is one of the world's most prestigious film events.

The red carpet in front of the Palais des Festivals is far more than just a venue for premieres.

But Cannes is not just about film. The city also serves as a mirror of cultural developments and a platform for artistic innovation across a wide range of disciplines.

In the context of the Cannes Film Festival, the MAMAG Modern Art Museum has been expanding the city's cultural landscape for several years by providing a significant platform for contemporary art: the Fine Art Cannes Biennale. Organized in parallel with the film festival, it creates an interface between visual arts and the international film scene.

Under the curatorial direction of Heinz Playner, artists from all over the world have been presented in recent years – from Argentina, Japan, and Australia to the USA, France, Dubai, and India. This international diversity underscores the global ambition of the Biennale and reflects the cosmopolitan atmosphere of Cannes.

This tradition will continue in 2026: From May 15th to 17th, the Fine Art Cannes Biennale will take place again, complementing the film festival with a multifaceted exhibition of contemporary art. This will transform Cannes not only into a meeting place for the film industry, but also into a vibrant forum for interdisciplinary exchange between visual art and cinema.

The diversity of contemporary art will be the motto of the Fine Art Cannes Biennale 2026.

Nada Kelemen was already represented at the Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, enriching the exhibition with her artistic style. She returns in 2026 with new works, continuing her visual narrative in the inspiring atmosphere of Cannes. Nada Kelemen's painting is not conceived as a purely formal means of expression, but rather as a process of conscious perception and inner transformation.

The artist Tanja Playner will also be represented with her artworks at the Fine Art Cannes Biennale 2026. A central motif in Tanja Playner‘s work is the human body, which she extracts from its anatomical and spatial context and reorganizes. Body fragments appear scattered, displaced, or in unusual, often right-angled relationships to one another and to the surrounding objects. This deliberate destabilization creates a visual tension in which order and dissolution are simultaneously present.

Art by Rebeccah Klodt has been exhibited several times in Cannes and will be shown at the Fine Art Cannes Biennale 2026. Klodt's artistic practice is based on the conviction that meaning arises only in the act of viewing. Accordingly, she consistently avoids titles, opening her works to individual perception and interpretation. Her work oscillates between expressive color painting and meditative reduction, and is divided into several loosely defined series.

Gabor Richter is a German-based artist whose work explores the relationship between perception and inner experience. His multifaceted compositions combine structural clarity with emotional depth, inviting viewers to discover hidden meanings within the pictorial space.

Mona Moleo is an artist who combines abstract expressionism with existential themes, focusing on emotional and intuitive processes. Her works emerge from the tension between chaos and order, inviting inner reflection and personal interpretation.

Renata Rolefes is an artist from Curaçao whose colorful works are inspired by the energy, nature, and culture of the Caribbean. With vibrant compositions and dynamic brushstrokes, she conveys joy, optimism, and a poetic connection between reality and fantasy.

Bogdan Lascăr is a Romanian artist who combines sculpture, painting, and film in an interdisciplinary practice. His work explores the relationship between body, mind, and perception, moving between a scientific approach and artistic expression.

Emma Song Yunci is a young Chinese artist who creates portraits of women with soft colors and strong emotional expressiveness. Her work combines classical and modern influences and has received international awards.

Tarja Onali is a Finnish artist who primarily works with acrylics and focuses on expressive portraits of women. Her works combine strong emotions with symbolic elements and are characterized by intense color and personal life experience.

Susan Metzendorf is a German artist who combines abstract painting with mathematical structures such as geometry and proportion. Her works are characterized by multi-layered color compositions and explore themes of transformation, perception, and inner peace.

Maitemazz is a multidisciplinary artist from Buenos Aires who combines photography, digital art, and textile techniques. Her internationally exhibited works are often created from recycled materials and address current social issues as well as visual culture.

For Anakha Nair art is a language through which she translates emotions, experiences, and dreams into visual narratives. Her artworks are deeply personal, born from moments that resonate with her soul, transformed into figurative fine art that speaks back to her. Each piece holds a story, an intimate connection between her inner world and the canvas

Elisa Hudej is a freelance artist who lives and works in Vienna and Klagenfurt. Her works are strongly inspired by communication, theater, and personal experiences, and move between figurative and abstract art. In her work, she reflects on themes such as identity, perception, and the human life cycle.

Susanne Hessenthaler is a German artist who uses textile materials to create sculptural, three-dimensional works. Her pieces combine emotional themes with meticulous craftsmanship and are inspired by personal experiences as well as art and film.

Stella Papa is a Cypriot artist who focuses on expressive portraits, making human emotions visible in her work. With a minimalist, sometimes asymmetrical visual language and intense color contrasts, she creates works that function as a visual diary of her inner perceptions.

Akil Dashevci is a young artist from Pristina who discovered painting during the pandemic and quickly gained recognition. His works are characterized by strong color contrasts and emotional expressiveness. Despite dyslexia, he uses art as a powerful form of communication.

The art of selected artists from several countries can be seen at the Fine Art Cannes Biennale on May 16 and 17, 2026, at the Juliana Cannes. The opening is on May 15, 2026.

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