Veterinary Biomarkers Market Overview Veterinary Biomarkers Market Size and Share Veterinary Biomarkers Market Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's Veterinary Biomarkers Market Trends and Analysis by Region, and Segment Forecast to 2030

Expected to grow to $1.61 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Veterinary Biomarkers market to surpass $2 billion by 2030. In comparison, the Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $38 billion by 2030, with Veterinary Biomarkers to represent around 5% of the parent market. Within the broader Veterinary Healthcare industry, which is expected to be $316 billion by 2030, the Veterinary Biomarkers market is estimated to account for nearly 0.6% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Veterinary Biomarkers Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the veterinary biomarkers market in 2030, valued at $0.55 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.35 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing pet ownership rates, rising expenditure on animal healthcare, growing adoption of advanced diagnostic tools in veterinary practices, expanding awareness regarding early disease detection in animals, and the presence of well-established veterinary healthcare infrastructure across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Veterinary Biomarkers Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the veterinary biomarkers market in 2030, valued at $0.49 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.31 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases in companion animals, high spending on veterinary diagnostics, strong presence of key market players focusing on biomarker development, growing demand for precision medicine in veterinary care, and increasing utilization of biomarker-based testing in clinical decision-making.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Veterinary Biomarkers Market In 2030?

The veterinary biomarkers market is segmented by product type into biomarkers, kits and reagents, and biomarker readers. The kits and reagents market will be the largest segment of the veterinary biomarkers market segmented by product type, accounting for 53% or $1 billion of the total in 2030. The kits and reagents market will be supported by the frequent usage in routine diagnostic procedures, ease of handling and storage, increasing demand for rapid and accurate test results, continuous product innovation for multi-disease detection, and expanding veterinary diagnostic laboratories globally.

The veterinary biomarkers market is segmented by disease type into inflammatory and infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, skeletal muscle diseases, tumor, and other disease types.

The veterinary biomarkers market is segmented by animal type into companion animals and production animals.

The veterinary biomarkers market is segmented by application into disease diagnostics, preclinical research, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Veterinary Biomarkers Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the veterinary biomarkers market leading up to 2030 is 12%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Veterinary Biomarkers Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global veterinary biomarkers market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to address integration of AI-driven in-clinic diagnostic ecosystems combining biomarker analysis with real-time data interpretation to improve diagnostic speed and accuracy, respond to surge in prevalence of chronic age-related canine and feline diseases including renal disorders, diabetes, and arthritis requiring continuous health monitoring solutions, and support expansion of onco-fertility and precision medicine in companion animals using biomarkers to identify tumor characteristics and guide therapy selection across the global animal healthcare industry.

Integration Of AI-Driven In-Clinic Diagnostic Ecosystems - The integration of AI-driven in-clinic diagnostic ecosystems is expected to become a key growth driver for the veterinary biomarkers market by 2030. Veterinary clinics are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence-enabled diagnostic platforms that combine biomarker analysis with real-time data interpretation to improve diagnostic speed and accuracy. These systems enable veterinarians to process complex biomarker data efficiently, supporting early-stage disease identification and treatment planning. The shift toward point-of-care diagnostics integrated with AI tools is also enhancing workflow efficiency and reducing dependency on centralized laboratories. As veterinary practices continue to digitize and modernize diagnostic capabilities, demand for biomarker-based solutions is expected to rise significantly. As a result, the integration of AI-driven in-clinic diagnostic ecosystems is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Surge In Prevalence Of Chronic Age-Related Canine And Feline Diseases - The surge in prevalence of chronic age-related canine and feline diseases is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the veterinary biomarkers market by 2030. Aging pet populations are increasingly affected by long-term conditions such as renal disorders, diabetes, and arthritis, creating a sustained need for continuous health monitoring solutions. Biomarkers play a critical role in tracking disease progression, assessing treatment response, and enabling timely medical interventions in such conditions. The growing lifespan of companion animals is further amplifying the need for advanced diagnostic tools that support long-term care management. Consequently, the surge in chronic age-related diseases among pets is projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of Onco-Fertility And Precision Medicine In Companion Animals - The expansion of onco-fertility and precision medicine in companion animals is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the veterinary biomarkers market by 2030. Advances in veterinary oncology are enabling more targeted treatment approaches, where biomarkers are used to identify specific tumor characteristics and guide therapy selection. Additionally, the emergence of onco-fertility practices is driving the need for specialized biomarker testing to preserve reproductive health while managing cancer treatments in animals. The increasing focus on individualized treatment protocols is encouraging the development of highly specific and sensitive biomarker assays. As precision medicine gains traction in veterinary care, the adoption of biomarker-based diagnostics is expected to accelerate. Therefore, the expansion of onco-fertility and precision medicine in companion animals is projected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Veterinary Biomarkers Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the biomarkers market, the kits and reagents market, and the biomarker readers market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $0.7 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for early and accurate disease detection, increasing adoption of point-of-care diagnostic solutions, growing emphasis on personalized veterinary treatment approaches, expanding veterinary laboratory networks, and continuous advancements in assay sensitivity and multiplex testing capabilities. This momentum reflects the veterinary healthcare industry’s focus on improving diagnostic precision, enhancing treatment outcomes, and supporting proactive animal health management, accelerating growth across the global veterinary biomarkers ecosystem.

The biomarkers market is projected to grow by $0.2 billion, the kits and reagents market by $0.4 billion, and the biomarker readers market by $0.1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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