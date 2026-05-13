Expanded Carrier Screening Market Overview expanded carrier screening market growth Expanded Carrier Screening Market Size and Share

The Business Research Company's Expanded Carrier Screening Market Set to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $5.28 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Expanded Carrier Screening market to surpass $5 billion by 2030. In comparison, the Carrier Screening market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $7 billion by 2030, with Expanded Carrier Screening to represent around 81% of the parent market. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $11,335 billion by 2030, the Expanded Carrier Screening market is estimated to account for nearly 0.05% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Expanded Carrier Screening Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the expanded carrier screening market in 2030, valued at $2.1 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.0 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the widespread adoption of advanced genetic screening programs, increasing awareness regarding inherited genetic disorders, strong presence of leading genetic testing companies, integration of carrier screening into routine reproductive healthcare, rising healthcare expenditure, and expanding insurance coverage for genetic testing services across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Expanded Carrier Screening Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the expanded carrier screening market in 2030, valued at $1.9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the increasing use of next-generation sequencing in clinical diagnostics, high demand for early disease risk identification among prospective parents, strong clinical guidelines supporting carrier screening, growing partnerships between laboratories and healthcare providers, and continuous advancements in genomic technologies improving test accuracy and accessibility.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Expanded Carrier Screening Market In 2030?

The expanded carrier screening market is segmented by type into customized panel testing and predesigned panel testing. The predesigned panel testing market will be the largest segment of the expanded carrier screening market segmented by type, accounting for 62% or $3 billion of the total in 2030. The predesigned panel testing market will be supported by its cost-effectiveness compared to customized panels, standardized test offerings enabling faster clinical adoption, broad disease coverage across common genetic conditions, reduced turnaround time, and increasing preference among healthcare providers for ready-to-use screening solutions.

The expanded carrier screening market is segmented by technology into deoxyribonucleic acid sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, microarrays, and other technologies.

The expanded carrier screening market is segmented by application into preconception, prenatal, and other applications.

The expanded carrier screening market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research laboratories, specialty clinics, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Expanded Carrier Screening Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the expanded carrier screening market leading up to 2030 is 17%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Expanded Carrier Screening Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global expanded carrier screening market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase awareness of genetic disorders and preventive healthcare through public health initiatives and physician-led counselling, accelerate the adoption of next-generation sequencing technologies enabling high-throughput analysis of multiple genes simultaneously, and strengthen the growing demand for comprehensive reproductive risk assessment that supports informed family planning decisions across the global healthcare ecosystem.

Rising Awareness Of Genetic Disorders And Preventive Healthcare - The rising awareness of genetic disorders and preventive healthcare is expected to become a key growth driver for the expanded carrier screening market by 2030. Increasing public health initiatives, educational campaigns, and physician-led counselling are improving understanding of inherited conditions and the importance of early detection. Prospective parents are increasingly opting for screening to identify potential genetic risks before conception or during early pregnancy. This shift toward proactive healthcare is strengthening the adoption of screening programs across both developed and emerging markets. As a result, rising awareness of genetic disorders and preventive healthcare is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies - The advancement of next-generation sequencing technologies is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the expanded carrier screening market by 2030. These technologies enable high-throughput analysis of multiple genes simultaneously, improving detection rates and expanding the scope of screening panels. Continuous innovation is enhancing scalability, reducing per-test costs, and enabling broader clinical implementation. Laboratories are increasingly adopting these platforms to deliver more comprehensive and reliable results. Consequently, next-generation sequencing technologies are projected to contribute around 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Growing Demand For Comprehensive Reproductive Risk Assessment - The growing demand for comprehensive reproductive risk assessment is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the expanded carrier screening market by 2030. Couples are seeking detailed insights into potential genetic risks to support informed family planning decisions. Healthcare providers are increasingly recommending expanded panels that cover a wide range of conditions, beyond traditional single-gene testing approaches. This trend is supported by evolving clinical practices that emphasize personalized and preventive care. Therefore, the growing demand for comprehensive reproductive risk assessment is projected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Expanded Carrier Screening Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the customized panel testing market and the predesigned panel testing market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of flexible and scalable genetic testing solutions, rising integration of screening services into routine clinical workflows, expanding accessibility of advanced diagnostic platforms, and continuous improvements in testing accuracy and turnaround time. This momentum reflects the healthcare sector’s focus on enabling early risk identification, enhancing patient outcomes, and advancing precision medicine approaches, accelerating growth across the global expanded carrier screening ecosystem.

The customized panel testing market is projected to grow by $1 billion, while the predesigned panel testing market is projected to grow by $2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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