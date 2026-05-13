Vanderbloemen Launches New Podcast for Early-Career Christian Women Leaders

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanderbloemen, a leading executive search and consulting firm for churches and faith-based organizations, on April 7, 2026 announced the launch of the Vanderbloemen Ladies Leadership Podcast , hosted by COO Jennifer Paulson. The new weekly podcast is designed to equip early and mid-career Christian women with practical strategies, leadership insights, and faith-forward wisdom to navigate the workplace with competence, confidence, and conviction.The podcast positions Jennifer Paulson as the trusted career voice for this demographic, drawing directly on Vanderbloemen’s experience placing thousands of leaders nationwide and understanding the critical need for developing the next generation of Christian women in leadership."Too often, ambitious Christian women feel they have to choose between professional excellence and their faith," said Jennifer Paulson, host and COO of Vanderbloemen. "This podcast is a dedicated space to show them they don't have to compromise. We’re providing clear, practical guidance on how to grow in confidence, own their calling, and lead well while staying true to what they believe."The Vanderbloemen Ladies Leadership Podcast will introduce listeners to key leadership concepts and frameworks developed by Paulson, including:The Faith-Forward Leadership Model: Emphasizing the necessary integration of Identity (in Christ), Competence (Skill and excellence), and Influence (Relational credibility).The Early Career Influence Ladder: A roadmap showing how influence grows intentionally from a Faithful Contributor to an Emerging Leader. The launch aligns with Vanderbloemen’s commitment to building, running, and keeping great teams by investing in the future leadership pipeline. The podcast helps communicate Vanderbloemen's deep understanding of emerging leaders, investment in women leaders, and insight into current hiring trends.The podcast kicked off on April 8, 2026, with four episodes available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.About Vanderbloemen:Vanderbloemen is a leading executive search and consulting firm that helps churches, schools, and faith-based organizations find their key staff and develop their teams. Driven by the mission to build, run, and keep great teams, Vanderbloemen utilizes its extensive experience and network to ensure organizational success through excellent leadership placement and consulting.

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