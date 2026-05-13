One Role Is Becoming Four: Payment Manager Specialisation Is Becoming Inevitable, Experts Say

Business goals: what employers ultimately want

One Payment Manager, ten responsibilities, 80+ job titles. Corefy's new research shows why the role is splitting into four distinct specialisations

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Payment Manager role has become too broad for a single generalist, with the market moving toward clearer specialisation across distinct payment functions, according to expert commentary collected as part of new research by Corefy , the unified payment operating system. The State of the Payment Manager Role 2026 is based on 112 job descriptions posted in 2025 and 2026. The research was designed to document how the role is currently defined — including its responsibilities, skills, KPIs, stakeholder relationships, and likely direction — and to give payment professionals a fact-based view of how the function is evolving.The study shows that today’s Payment Manager is expected to cover a broad range of responsibilities: reporting and analytics, PSP management, compliance, issue resolution, payment method expansion, product management, systems implementation, fraud prevention, fee optimisation, and cross-functional stakeholder coordination. At the business-goal level, the role is most often tied to payment reliability (18.6%), operational efficiency (12.6%), and compliance readiness (12.6%).“Many companies still expect one person to manage providers, resolve incidents, report on KPIs , support launches, optimise performance, and coordinate stakeholders,” said Sam Boboev, Founder & CEO at Fintech Wrap Up. “As payment complexity grows, that scope becomes too broad for a single generalist. Over time, the function will likely split into clearer areas: Payment Performance and Optimisation, Payment Operations and Control, Payment Product and Infrastructure, and Partnerships and Commercial Management.”The research also identified 80+ unique title variants across 112 job descriptions, suggesting that companies are still trying to define where payments should sit internally. Experts attribute this not simply to naming inconsistency, but to unclear ownership of the payments function as it expands across Product, Engineering, Finance, Risk, and Commercial teams.Taken together, the findings point to a role in transition. Payment management is becoming a multi-disciplinary function that requires clearer structure, stronger tooling, and more precise ownership.About CorefyCorefy is the unified payment operating system built for payment experts who manage, optimise, and scale payment infrastructure. The platform gives clients a single point of control over routing, cascading, provider connections, approval rate optimisation, cost management, and white-label product deployment — backed by 600+ provider integrations.

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