Beyond the Click: Onescreen's 68% Q1 Surge Signals a New Era of High-Confidence Marketing in the Real World

Onescreen brings audience intelligence, strategic guidance, and expert execution to every out-of-home campaign.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onescreen, the modern partner for out-of-home (OOH) advertising, today announced a massive surge in Q1 2026 growth, reporting a 68% increase in revenue compared to Q1 2025. This performance marks a definitive inflection point for the company, following a breakout year in 2025 that saw 67% year-over-year growth in H2.

The rapid acceleration signals a broader market migration: the world’s most sophisticated brands are moving away from the diminishing returns of digital "walled gardens" and placing high-conviction investments on the physical world. As performance marketers face soaring customer acquisition costs (CAC) and tracking limitations, out-of-home has re-emerged, going from a legacy medium to a core, data-driven necessity. However, for most, two massive hurdles remain: the Confidence Gap, the struggle to defend that investment in a room full of digital data-driven stakeholders, and the Execution Gap, the distance between believing in OOH and running a great campaign.

Closing the Brand Confidence Gap

Onescreen’s record growth is fueled by its focus on solving the Confidence Gap, the psychological and strategic barrier that prevents marketers from investing even when they know the channel works. While marketers recognize the need to break out of crowded digital ecosystems, the lack of traditional measurement tools in the OOH space has historically made the spend difficult to defend.

"The problem isn’t conviction; marketers already know OOH works. The problem is confidence in their ability to defend it internally," said Greg Wise, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at Onescreen. "Marketers know they need OOH to scale, but they hesitate because the industry hasn't given them the tools to justify the investment to a CFO. Onescreen closes this gap by replacing gut feel with front-end data intelligence. When you map your ICP to the real world with precision, you don’t have to wait for a post-campaign report to know the buy is defensible; you’ve already proven the rationale before a single dollar is spent."

“We saw an opportunity to reach marketing leaders beyond digital channels by showing up at the industry moments where our prospects, customers, and partners were already engaged,” said Sandy Pell, Senior Director of Corporate Marketing at Invoca. “Onescreen helped us bring data, structure, and confidence to our OOH strategy, allowing us to activate high-impact placements in the right places at the right times. By extending those moments across social and digital, we strengthened brand credibility for Invoca’s AI agents with the audiences that matter most.”

Bridging the Execution Gap

Even when a marketer has the conviction to try out-of-home, the channel often fights back. Operating on fragmented legacy systems, OOH requires coordinating dozens of vendors, wildly varying formats, and unforgiving lead times.

"The industry wasn’t built for a VP of Marketing who has five other channels to manage and needs an answer by Friday; it was built for manual transactions and 20-year-old processes," continued Wise. "This is the Execution Gap. Marketers either get burned by technical 'gotchas' or retreat to paid social because the friction is too high. Onescreen was built to close that gap. We provide one point of contact, one media plan, and a team that knows the inventory so the marketer doesn’t have to."

H2 2025 Momentum & Q1 2026 Key Drivers:

-B2B & AI Adoption: High-growth tech sectors moved from experimental budgets to permanent unit purchases in Q1, investing in OOH as strategic infrastructure rather than fleeting ads.

-The DTC Comeback: Following 2025 market volatility, DTC brands returned to OOH in record numbers during H2, seeking the compounding brand equity that digital clicks can no longer provide.

-Operational Streamlining: Growth was driven by eliminating the need for brands to manage a dozen different contracts and specs for a single city. By providing a single media plan that aligns OOH with the broader marketing calendar, Onescreen has allowed brands to execute real-world campaigns at the same speed as their digital channels.

"Onescreen is the partner marketers haven't had until now," said Alex Ewing, CEO at Onescreen. "While legacy vendors sell billboards, we build marketing programs that move business goals. Our Q1 performance is the result of making the most powerful advertising medium finally accessible to the most ambitious brands."

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About Onescreen:

Onescreen is the modern partner for out-of-home advertising for companies like Rippling, Replit, Deepgram, Hexclad, Siebert Financial, Monks, and OUTSHINE. We bring the data intelligence of a tech company and the strategic guidance of an OOH specialist, so marketers at every level can invest in the real world with confidence and speed at the highest quality. For more information, please visit www.onescreen.ai.

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