Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes Transforms Eid Gifting in Qatar with New Fragrance Launches and Curated Gift Sets

DOHA, QATAR, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes has announced the launch of its Essence of Giving campaign in Qatar ahead of Eid Al Adha 2026, introducing the Qatar debut of Flower Gris alongside festive offers across perfumes, oud, dehn al oud, bakhoor, concentrated oil, and curated perfume gift sets. The collection will be available in store and online at the brand’s official website throughout the Hajj and Eid season.In Qatar, fragrance is tied closely to identity. It is part of hospitality, presentation, and gifting culture. During Eid Al Adha, that connection becomes more visible. Families gather, homes stay open late into the night, and gifts are chosen with intention. Perfume holds weight in those exchanges because it stays long after the visit ends.Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes has spent more than 26 years building products around that expectation. Founded in the UAE, the fragrance house now operates more than 190 stores across the GCC and serves customers in over 100 countries. Its portfolio covers long lasting perfumes , oud, dehn al oud, bakhoor, concentrated oil blends, and home fragrances developed with a clear focus on performance and consistency.The Essence of Giving campaign arrives in Qatar at a time when demand for perfumes rises sharply across the market. Customers look for fragrances that last through gatherings, travel, and extended celebrations. They also look for perfume gift sets that feel personal rather than generic, to welcome those who went for the spiritual journey of Hajj. Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes positions this campaign around that exact shift in consumer behavior.This year, Flower Gris leads the rollout. Built with a clean structure and controlled projection, the fragrance opens softly before settling into a smooth musk driven profile that remains steady for hours. The scent avoids excess and instead focuses on precision, making it suited for customers who prefer understated luxury over loud compositions.The campaign also extends across the brand’s wider collection of best Arabic perfumes. Customers shopping for oud, bakhoor, concentrated oil, and dehn al oud will find seasonal offers available both online and in store. Curated perfume gift sets have also been introduced for Eid visits and family exchanges, reflecting the continued importance of fragrance gifting in Qatar during Hajj and Eid Al Adha.“Qatar is a market that notices detail,” a brand spokesperson said. “Customers here understand fragrance deeply. They expect quality, longevity, and presentation to work together. The Essence of Giving campaign was developed with that expectation in mind.”The seasonal promotions will continue throughout Eid Al Adha across all Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes locations in Qatar and through qa.ahmedalmaghribi.com.About Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes QatarAhmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is a luxury Arabian fragrance house with over 26 years of craftsmanship rooted in Gulf perfumery heritage. From its origins in the UAE to a network of more than 190 stores across the GCC and distribution in over 100 countries, the brand has become known for creating long lasting perfumes that combine traditional Arabian depth with modern refinement. Its portfolio includes perfumes, oud, dehn al oud, bakhoor, concentrated oil blends, and home fragrances crafted with a consistent focus on quality, performance, and character. In Qatar, customers can explore the full collection online and through more than 20 retail outlets located across the country’s leading malls and premium shopping destinations.

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