Australia Digital Health Market 2026: Size, Share, Industry Growth

Australia digital health market reached USD 8.9 billion in 2025, expected to reach USD 31.1 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 14.92% during 2026 to 2034.

AUSTRALIA, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Market Overview:The Australia digital health market is experiencing transformative growth, driven by accelerating telehealth adoption, expanding electronic health record infrastructure, rising demand for medical wearables, and substantial government investment in healthcare digitization. The market reached USD 8.9 Billion in 2025 and is projected to attain USD 31.1 Billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.92% during 2026-2034. The expansion is being fueled by the modernization of My Health Record, the integration of AI-powered diagnostic tools improving early detection rates, growing smartphone penetration supporting mHealth application adoption, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases necessitating remote monitoring solutions, Medicare Benefits Schedule subsidies sustaining telehealth utilization, and a robust ecosystem of healthtech startups and research institutions driving innovation across preventive care, mental health, and personalized medicine sectors.Why is Hot Today Australia Digital Health Market?The Australia digital health market is attracting unprecedented attention as landmark regulatory reforms and technology breakthroughs are reshaping the healthcare delivery landscape. The Australian Government is committing AUD 598.3 million over two years from 2026-27 to support continued operation and enhancement of My Health Record, including targeted system improvements underpinning legislative reforms for sharing-by-default of key health information. The healthcare sector has invested over AUD 3.7 billion in AI and machine learning technologies, representing a 198% increase from 2022 levels. Telstra Health is partnering with Salesforce and Snowflake to modernize virtual healthcare delivery through a unified cloud-based platform. Meanwhile, the Australian Digital Health Agency is confirming that allied health electronic prescriptions software is on track for market launch by June 2026, serving over 300,000 professionals delivering 200 million annual services.Australia Digital Health Market Summary:• Telehealth is emerging as the dominant segment in Australia's digital health market, with over 40% of Australians utilizing telehealth services annually and more than 1.2 million patients already accessing AI-supported telemedicine platforms for virtual consultations, remote monitoring, and mental health support.• Medical wearables are registering the fastest growth trajectory, with the segment reaching USD 791.8 million in 2025 and projected to expand to USD 3,254.4 million by 2034 at a CAGR of 17.01%, driven by consumer demand for continuous health monitoring, fitness tracking, and chronic disease management tools.• Electronic medical record and electronic health record systems are experiencing widespread adoption supported by the government-led My Health Record initiative, which is providing a nationwide platform for electronic health data storage, sharing, and care coordination across healthcare providers.• Healthcare analytics is gaining significant prominence as organizations are leveraging predictive analytics, population health management, and clinical decision support systems to optimize care outcomes, reduce operational costs, and improve resource allocation across the health system.• The software component is commanding the largest share of the digital health market, with growing demand for interoperable and cloud-based solutions that enable data integration, patient-provider communication, and advanced analytics across telehealth, EMR, and mHealth platforms.• Mobile health applications are experiencing rapid proliferation as smartphone users in Australia are projected to reach 23.6 million by 2026, supporting expansion of fitness tracking, chronic disease management, mental health support, and medication compliance applications.• New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory are commanding the largest regional share, supported by Sydney's concentration of digital health startups, research institutions, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and government-funded regional telehealth programs connecting rural communities.How AI is Reshaping the Australia Digital Health Market:Artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming Australia's digital health ecosystem, evolving from experimental research applications into production-grade systems that are enhancing diagnostics, personalizing treatment pathways, and improving operational efficiency across the healthcare continuum. The Australian healthcare sector has invested over AUD 3.7 billion in AI and machine learning technologies, with 72% of healthcare organizations already deploying AI tools and generative AI projected to contribute AUD 13 billion annually to the sector by 2030 through productivity gains and efficiency improvements.• AI-Powered Diagnostic Imaging and Early Disease Detection: Machine learning algorithms are analyzing over 8.5 million medical images annually across Australian healthcare facilities, with AI-driven diagnostic accuracy surpassing traditional methods by 23% and improving early detection rates by 64% for conditions including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetic retinopathy.• Intelligent Virtual Health Assistants and Telemedicine Triage: AI-driven chatbots and virtual health assistants are powering automated patient triage, reducing GP workload through preliminary symptom assessment, and facilitating remote consultations that are particularly critical for delivering healthcare access to rural and Indigenous communities across Australia's vast geography.• Predictive Analytics for Chronic Disease Management and Population Health: AI algorithms are processing vast patient datasets to identify at-risk populations, predict disease progression, and optimize preventive care interventions for chronic conditions including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory illness, enabling healthcare providers to shift from reactive treatment to proactive health management.• AI-Enhanced Drug Discovery and Clinical Decision Support: Machine learning models are accelerating pharmaceutical research by analyzing molecular structures and predicting drug interactions, while AI-powered clinical decision support systems are assisting healthcare professionals with evidence-based treatment recommendations and reducing diagnostic errors across hospital networks.• Natural Language Processing for Health Records and Administrative Automation: NLP technologies are automating clinical documentation, extracting actionable insights from unstructured medical records, and streamlining administrative workflows including coding, billing, and compliance reporting, freeing healthcare professionals to focus on direct patient care delivery.Request a Business Sample Report for Procurement & Investment Evaluation: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-digital-health-market/requestsample Market Trends and Insights:• Telehealth utilization is sustaining elevated levels beyond the pandemic-era surge, with Medicare Benefits Schedule subsidies continuing to support virtual consultations and remote patient monitoring, while healthcare providers are investing in high-quality video streaming and seamless EHR integration to enhance the telemedicine experience.• Consumer adoption of medical wearables for continuous health monitoring is accelerating, with wearable data increasingly feeding into clinical decision-making and preventive health dashboards as devices evolve from fitness trackers to medical-grade monitoring tools for glucose levels, blood pressure, and cardiac rhythms.• The sharing-by-default model for My Health Record is expanding the scope and utility of Australia's national digital health infrastructure, enabling more comprehensive data portability across healthcare providers and improving care coordination for patients with complex or chronic conditions.• Mental health digital platforms are experiencing significant growth as awareness of psychological wellbeing increases, with AI-powered mental health apps, online counseling services, and digital cognitive behavioral therapy programs addressing the rising demand for accessible and affordable mental health support.• Interoperability and cloud-based infrastructure are becoming critical priorities as healthcare organizations seek to connect disparate systems, enable real-time data exchange between hospitals, general practitioners, pharmacies, and allied health providers, and support the seamless integration of emerging digital health technologies.• Digital health innovation in rural and Indigenous communities is gaining momentum through government-funded telehealth programs, mobile health stations, and remote monitoring solutions that are bridging geographical barriers and improving health outcomes for underserved populations across regional Australia.Market Growth Drivers:Government Investment, My Health Record Modernization, and Regulatory SupportThe Australia digital health market is primarily driven by substantial government investment and proactive policy frameworks that are creating a supportive ecosystem for healthcare digitization. The Australian Government is committing AUD 598.3 million to enhance My Health Record operations and implement legislative reforms mandating sharing-by-default of key health information. The Regulatory Reform Omnibus Act 2025 is streamlining healthcare identifier and digital health record legislation, while allied health electronic prescriptions are on track for market launch by June 2026. Medicare Benefits Schedule telehealth subsidies are sustaining virtual consultation adoption, and the Australian Digital Health Agency is coordinating national interoperability standards that enable seamless data exchange across the healthcare ecosystem.Chronic Disease Prevalence, Aging Population, and Preventive Care DemandThe increasing prevalence of chronic diseases including diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and respiratory illness is driving demand for digital health solutions that enable continuous monitoring, early intervention, and personalized care management. Australia's aging population is intensifying pressure on healthcare resources, compelling the sector to adopt telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and AI-powered diagnostic tools that improve care efficiency while reducing hospitalization costs. Medical wearables are expanding from consumer fitness devices to clinical-grade monitoring instruments, enabling real-time tracking of vital signs and chronic disease indicators. The growing consumer preference for preventive and proactive healthcare is further accelerating adoption of mHealth applications, wellness platforms, and digital health coaching services.Technology Innovation, AI Integration, and Healthtech Ecosystem ExpansionRapid technological advancement is serving as a critical growth catalyst for Australia's digital health market, with AI and machine learning integration reaching unprecedented scale across diagnostic imaging, clinical decision support, and administrative automation. The healthcare sector's AUD 3.7 billion investment in AI technologies is enabling production-grade applications that are improving diagnostic accuracy, accelerating drug discovery, and optimizing resource allocation. Cloud computing and interoperability solutions are connecting previously siloed healthcare systems. Australia's vibrant healthtech startup ecosystem, concentrated in Sydney and Melbourne, is attracting venture capital and fostering innovation in telemedicine, medical wearables, and healthcare analytics, while partnerships between technology companies and healthcare providers are accelerating digital transformation.Market Segmentation:IMARC Group's research categorizes the Australia digital health market as follows:By Type:• Telehealth• Medical Wearables• EMR/EHR Systems• Medical Apps• Healthcare Analytics• OthersBy Component:• Software• Hardware• ServiceBy Region:• Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales• Victoria & Tasmania• Queensland• Northern Territory & Southern Australia• Western AustraliaSpeak to an Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=24671&flag=E Key Players:The competitive landscape of the Australia digital health market includes a comprehensive mix of global technology companies, specialized healthtech providers, and innovative startups. Major players operating in the market include Telstra Health, MedAdvisor Solutions Limited, Cerner Corporation (Oracle Health), Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, ResMed Inc., SiSU Health Group, DDM Health, Medibank Private Limited, and the Australian Digital Health Agency, among others. These companies are continuously investing in R&D, strategic partnerships, and telehealth platform enhancements to strengthen their market positions and expand their reach across urban, rural, and Indigenous healthcare communities.Recent News and Developments:May 2026: The Australian Government's 2026-27 Budget allocated AUD 598.3 million over two years to support continued operation and enhancement of My Health Record, including targeted system improvements to underpin legislative reforms for sharing-by-default of key health information across the healthcare system.May 2025: Telstra Health partnered with Salesforce and Snowflake to modernize virtual healthcare delivery, creating a unified cloud-based platform for patient records, clinical data, and care workflows designed to improve interoperability and efficiency across the Australian health system.November 2025: The Regulatory Reform Omnibus Act 2025 passed on 27 November, introducing amendments to healthcare identifiers and My Health Record legislation, streamlining regulatory processes and improving healthcare data sharing across providers.November 2024: Monash University's Faculty of Information Technology established a strategic partnership with Apollo Hospitals to advance digital health research and solutions across both India and Australia, focusing on AI diagnostics and telemedicine innovation.November 2024: MedAdvisor Solutions launched a brand-new telehealth functionality on its application, supporting the growing requirement of patients and pharmacies throughout Australia for integrated virtual health consultation and prescription management services.September 2024: The Department of Health and Aged Care announced the launch of a telehealth service for aged care residents, issuing a tender request for suppliers to deliver virtual nursing services to 30 residential aged care homes across Australia.Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-digital-health-market Other Trending Report by IMARC Group:Australia Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-healthcare-cloud-computing-market Australia In Vitro Diagnostics Market 2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-in-vitro-diagnostics-market Australia Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market 2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-hypertrophic-cardiomyopathy-market Australia Pharmacy Retail Market 2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-pharmacy-retail-market Australia Telemedicine Market 2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-telemedicine-market Australia Biopsy Devices Market 2026: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-biopsy-devices-market About UsIMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC's offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, and partner identification and procurement. From conducting thorough market research to assisting with factory establishment, IMARC Group is the trusted partner for businesses looking to establish a strong presence in international markets.Contact UsIMARC Group134 N 4th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249, USAEmail: sales@imarcgroup.comTel. No.: (D) +91 120 433 0800United States: +1-201-971-6302

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