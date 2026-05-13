San Antonio Family Lawyer Kevin 'Buck' Sralla Selected to Super Lawyers 2026

Sralla Family Law founding attorney, Kevin “Buck” Sralla, was recently selected for the exclusive 2026 Texas Super Lawyers list.

San Antonio Family Law Attorney Kevin “Buck” Sralla Has Been Recognized as a 2026 Super Lawyer, Marking His First Time Receiving This Prestigious Legal Honor

I am incredibly honored by this Super Lawyers selection, but the greatest privilege remains standing alongside the families of San Antonio when they need it most.” — Kevin “Buck” Sralla

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sralla Family Law, PLLC, proudly announces that its founding attorney, Kevin “Buck” Sralla, has been selected to the 2026 Texas Super Lawyers list. This prominent recognition, officially announced by FindLaw on March 25, 2026, marks the first time Sralla has received this esteemed peer-reviewed honor. The award highlights his exceptional dedication to family law and his unwavering commitment to his clients throughout Bexar County and South Central Texas.

Super Lawyers is a highly exclusive rating service that recognizes outstanding lawyers from numerous practice areas who have attained a high degree of professional achievement and peer recognition. For Sralla, who has been practicing law since 2000, this milestone is the culmination of a career built on resilience, rigorous legal analysis, and deep-rooted empathy for the individuals and families he serves.

Drawing from his unique background, Sralla shared his thoughts on the recent accolade, "As a former investigative journalist, I learned early on how to uncover the truth and advocate fiercely, even in the face of intense resistance," Sralla said. "But my life experiences taught me the true meaning of perseverance. I am incredibly honored by this Super Lawyers selection, but the greatest privilege remains standing alongside the families of San Antonio when they need it most."

Sralla Family Law, PLLC, is deeply embedded in the San Antonio community. The firm proudly serves a diverse and dynamic clientele. The practice focuses on all facets of family law, providing trusted counsel for high-conflict divorces, complex property divisions, child custody disputes, domestic violence situations, and protective orders.

Kevin “Buck” Sralla, the firm’s founding attorney, exemplifies its client-first approach. He recognizes that each case represents a person whose life has been impacted, and he and his team take the time to understand each client’s unique situation. This personal connection drives their ability to advocate with genuine passion, focus, and dedication to pursue clients’ goals.

For more information about Kevin "Buck" Sralla's 2026 Super Lawyers selection, please visit his official profile here: https://profiles.superlawyers.com/texas/san-antonio/lawyer/kevin-sralla/516ca867-f946-4268-9bd5-62f4957d551e.html

About Sralla Family Law, PLLC

Strength Of A Giant, Heart Of A Neighbor – Your San Antonio Law Allies

At Sralla Family Law PLLC, we blend the might of large firm services with the warmth and care you’d expect from a trusted neighbor. Since opening our doors in San Antonio in 2006, we have dedicated ourselves to standing by your side, navigating the complexities of the law together.

Our office feels like a second home, a place where you’re not just another case file – you’re family. We pride ourselves on delivering personalized attention, making sure each client can access the support and respect they need.

The Heart Of Our Practice: Personalized Care

Our founding attorney, Kevin “Buck” Sralla, embodies the spirit of the firm. He cares deeply about the outcomes and the people he serves. Buck understands that behind every case is a story, a life impacted by the legal challenges at hand. That’s why he and his staff take the time to get to know you and fully grasp every facet of your situation. This connection enables us to advocate for you effectively, with the kind of passion and dedication that can only come from truly understanding your needs and goals.

About Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers recognizes the top attorneys nationwide, across a variety of practice areas and firm sizes, using a patented process of independent research and peer input. The lawyers selected include those with many years of experience, as well as the Rising Stars of the profession.

Super Lawyers is a resource designed to aid those needing an attorney and has grown over three decades with an unparalleled reach in print magazines and online. Super Lawyers: Serious process and presence with a recognizable name.

Read the original press release on Sralla Family Law, PLLC’s website: https://www.familylawsanantonio.com/press-releases/san-antonio-family-lawyer-kevin-buck-sralla-selected-to-super-lawyers-2026/

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