President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns passing of former President of Botswana His Excellency Festus Gontebanye Mogae

On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa extends his deep condolences to the government and people of the Republic of Botswana following the passing of former President of Botswana His Excellency Festus Gontebanye Mogae.

Former President Mogae has passed away at the age of 86.

President Ramaphosa offers his condolences to former First Lady Her Excellency Mrs Barbara Gemma Mogae and the bereaved family and President Duma Gideon Boko.

President Ramaphosa said: “As South Africans, we embrace the people of Botswana in our shared grief at the passing of a great leader of the Republic of Botswana and the Southern African Development Community.

“We have lost a dear neighbour and friend who shared our values of democracy, good governance and fraternal partnership.

“As we observe Africa Month across our continent, the passing of President Mogae impels us to reflect on the principles and values that underpinned his leadership and that contributed significantly to the development of Botswana and our region, and brought the citizens of our two nations together more closely.

“His legacy lives in our hearts and will live on in the prosperity and stability of the Republic of Botswana.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa – media@presidency.gov.za

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