President Cyril Ramaphosa assures nation on disaster relief efforts

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness at the loss of at least 10 lives linked to severe weather events affecting several provinces.

The President’s thoughts are with the families, friends and colleagues of the people who have died in events arising from heavy rainfall, flooding, thunderstorms, damaging winds and snowfall.

Government has, through the National Disaster Management Centre, declared a national state of disaster in response to the loss of life, infrastructure damage, disruptions to essential services, and the displacement of communities.

President Ramaphosa assures the nation that national, provincial and municipal authorities will work with communities to address the effects of the disaster.

President Ramaphosa appreciates the way in which individuals, civil society organisations and the business sector have stepped forward to alleviate the difficulties inflicted by natural events.

The President also appreciates the way in which rescue and recovery crews are responding in conditions where the weather also has an impact on recovery and rescue operations, including limited air operations.

President Ramaphosa said: “As winter sets in, we are vulnerable to events which we may be able to forecast but whose actual intensity in specific locations we may not be able to predict.

“We are, however, making the best use of science to pre-empt some of these events and to respond to the aftermath.”

The President says the National Disaster Management Centre and Cabinet will be updated on critical forecasts and disastrous impacts and responses will be modified as conditions dictate.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates