Special Investigating Unit welcomes order freezing KZN woman’s assets linked to R18 million UIF TERS fraud

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) welcomes the Special Tribunal’s order to freeze a KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman’s assets linked to the abuse of the Unemployment Insurance Fund Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (UIF TERS) during the COVID-19 pandemic, of over R18 million in claims.

The order follows as an SIU investigation, which found that Ms Yolanda Nombuso Mgobo, the sole director of Yoluleko Trading (Pty) Ltd, benefited from proceeds linked to several entities, including Ezogu Trading (Pty) Ltd, Nakomang Trading Enterprise CC, Ezikamshalaza Trading CC, Senzisipho (Pty) Ltd, and Amakhosana Contractors (Pty) Ltd.

The SIU investigation uncovered that Mgobo received payments totalling R18,632,335 in both her personal and business accounts. The SIU’s investigation further revealed that Mgobo utilised these proceeds for personal benefit and that of her life partner, Mr Hlalanathi Hopewell Mbangi, between 2020 and 2025.

The preserved assets are:

Vehicles acquired:

In November 2020, Mgobo acquired a Hyundai Tucson.

In December 2023, a Ford Ranger was transferred from Mgobo to her partner, Mbangi.

In June 2025, Mgobo registered a Toyota Corolla.

Properties acquired:

On 16 April 2022, Mbangi bought a property in Knightswood, Scottburgh, KwaZulu-Natal, valued at R870,000.

On 14 November 2022, Mgobo and Mbangi jointly acquired a property in Uvongo, along KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast, valued at R845,000.

On the same day, 14 November 2022, Mbangi also acquired two additional properties in Scottburgh, each valued at approximately R1 million.

Special Tribunal Judge President Margaret Victor ordered that Mgobo, Mbangi, and Yoluleko Trading are prohibited from selling, transferring, hiding, or disposing of specific vehicles and properties listed in the order while the investigation and hearings are ongoing. This means that the assets must remain untouched until the Special Tribunal decides whether the agreement between the implicated parties and the department was unlawful.

Although Mgobo did not personally submit UIF TERS claims, she and her company received funds from these entities, which were subsequently transferred to her personal accounts.

The SIU’s investigation revealed that between 2020 and 2023, Nakomang Trading Enterprise received approximately R19.2 million from UIF, Ezikamshalaza Trading received R5.09 million, and Ezogu Trading received about R8.73 million.

The SIU’s probe revealed that between January and October 2022, Ezogu Trading made multiple payments to Mgobo totalling approximately R1.2 million. Between 6 April 2022 and 18 May 2023, further payments were made by Ezikamshalaza Trading to Mgobo as part of the broader flow of funds, with the last payment made on 23 May 2023 being R720 000. By 2023, Ezikamshalaza Trading had paid a total of R1,698,720 to Mgobo.

Although the assets are frozen, the individuals must continue to pay all associated costs related to the properties and vehicles, including levies, insurance, vehicle licensing, and any other related expenses.

These claims were found to be irregular, including the use of a ghost employee database to access relief funds, which constitutes a criminal offence.

In line with the SIU Act, the SIU will refer the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for consideration of criminal prosecution. The referral will cover charges of fraud and money laundering against Ezikamshalaza Trading, its members or directors, and all individuals or entities involved in enabling the unlawful activities.

The SIU remains committed to recovering public funds lost through corruption and maladministration, and to holding accountable those who sought to exploit relief measures intended to support vulnerable workers and businesses during the pandemic.

The SIU is also authorised to initiate civil proceedings in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation and to recover financial losses suffered by the State, including funds paid for services not rendered.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit

Selby Makgotho

Cell: 083 718 6128

E-mail: SIUMedia@siu.org.za

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