Parliament welcomes 2026 Africa Tourism Indaba visitors

The Portfolio Committee on Tourism received a briefing yesterday from the Minister of Tourism, Ms Patricia de Lille, on the 2026 Africa Travel Indaba at the Durban International Convention Centre.

Briefing the committee, Minister de Lille described the event as Africa’s premier tourism trade platform and one of the most important economic levers for South Africa’s tourism sector. Buyers; exhibitors; airlines; small, medium and micro enterprises; and African governments come together at the indaba to unlock new business, new routes and new investment, the Minister said.

In addition, the Minister noted that the indaba is not only a networking opportunity. It is also a strategic platform to demonstrate the economic value chain of tourism from aviation and accommodation to culture, technology and community enterprise. Measurable economic outcomes from the 2025 event included a R610.6 million contribution to South Africa’s GDP, R45.54 million in tax revenue and 1,104 jobs supported.

In welcoming the briefing, the committee Chairperson, Ms Ronalda Nalumango, commended the department for its record of successful hosting of this annual event, which showcases South Africa as a tourist destination, adds to South Africa’s GDP and creates employment opportunities.

Ms Nalumango commended and congratulated the Department of Tourism for hosting this successful event and boosting the local economy in eThekwini municipality.

“We wish all the visitors an enjoyable stay in our beautiful country. We are noting your coming in our country and your economic contribution in deep appreciation,” emphasised Ms Nalumango.

Enquiries:

Sureshinee Govender (Ms)

Cell: 081 704 1109

E-mail: sugovender@parliament.gov.za

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