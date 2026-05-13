Minister Ronald Lamola arrives in New Delhi for Meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, has arrived in New Delhi, Republic of India. He joins his counterparts for the Meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations, hosted under India’s BRICS Chairship on 14 and 15 May 2026.

The meeting is convened under the theme: Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability (BRICS). The 2026 agenda is characterised by a profound commitment to a humanity-first orientation, signalling an approach to strengthen multilateralism and fostering inclusive development during this pivotal era of global transformation.

BRICS Foreign Ministers will also deliberate and call for enhanced efforts to de-escalate and promote a pacific resolution of conflicts raging in different parts of the world, including the Middle East.

Minister Lamola expressed his confidence that these high-level deliberations will further cultivate the strategic synergy between BRICS member states, BRICS Partner countries and all international partners.

“Our presence here represents a concerted effort to shape a global architecture that is as sustainable as it is equitable,” Minister Lamola stated. “Through principled engagement and collaborative resolve, we seek to secure a future that honours the aspirations of all nations.”

Occupying a unique position as a foundational pillar of the bloc, South Africa continues to serve as the vital nexus between the African continent’s developmental objectives and the vanguard of global innovation.

South Africa’s participation is anchored in a long-standing tradition of principled advocacy, focusing on three core imperatives:

Equity and Inclusivity: Promoting a balanced international order that upholds the sovereign interests of all states, fostering a more just global community.

⁠The Modernisation of Global Governance: Championing the reform of international political and financial institutions to ensure that they remain representative of the contemporary geopolitical landscape.

The Synthesis of African and Global Progress: Ensuring that the priorities of the African continent are seamlessly integrated into the BRICS framework, under the guiding philosophy of “Better Africa, Better World.”

South Africa remains committed to bridging the gap between the developmental priorities of the Global South and emerging frontiers in technological, economic, and social innovation, with a view to ensuring that BRICS cooperation delivers tangible, inclusive, and sustainable socio-economic benefits for all.

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