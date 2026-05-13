How Colorado's New HB26-1189 Bill Impacts Community Property

The recently introduced Uniform Community Property Disposition at Death Act could fundamentally change your legacy plan if you moved to Colorado.

Hammond Law Group PC Explains How Colorado’s New HB26-1189 Impacts Couples Moving From Community Property States, Emphasizing Proactive Estate Planning

This new law, HB26-1189, is a reminder for Colorado transplants that moving across state lines fundamentally changes your legal landscape.” — Catherine Hammond

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hammond Law Group PC, a firm dedicated to serving Colorado families with a relationship-centered, holistic approach to Estate Planning, is urging out-of-state transplants to review their estate plans in light of newly introduced state legislation. The Uniform Community Property Disposition at Death Act (HB26-1189), introduced in the Colorado House in February 2026 and passed into law in April 2026, aims to clarify how property is handled when a spouse passes away after relocating from a "community property" state, such as California or Texas, to Colorado.

With Colorado experiencing a steady influx of new residents from across the country, this new law marks a critical shift for transplants looking to protect their assets. Because Colorado is an "equitable distribution" state rather than a community property state, relocating with assets acquired in a community property jurisdiction can create unintended legal gray areas. Without proper planning, this transition can lead to surprise tax consequences, probate complications, and family disputes upon the death of a spouse.

The law impacts those moving from community property states in various ways, including:

• Broadened Application: The Act specifically covers community property held by a spouse, including income, rent, profit, or appreciation from such property, even if the deceased was not domiciled in Colorado at death.

• Definition of Property: It clarifies that the law applies to property acquired in community property jurisdictions, or property that was legally converted to community property.

• Consistent Treatment: The legislation reduces uncertainty for couples who moved to Colorado from community property states (e.g., California, Texas).

• Protection of Rights: It protects the surviving spouse by ensuring that half of the community property belongs to them, while the other half belongs to the decedent.

• Rebuttable Presumption: The bill establishes a presumption that property acquired by a spouse living in a community property jurisdiction is considered community property.

"Having watched my own mother endure a devastating health crisis without a plan in place, I know firsthand the emotional and financial toll that a lack of legal clarity takes on a family," said Catherine Hammond, founder of Hammond Law Group. "This new law, HB26-1189, is a reminder for Colorado transplants that moving across state lines fundamentally changes your legal landscape. Estate planning isn't just about drafting documents; it’s about preserving family harmony and passing on both your financial assets and your human capital. We maintain a core mission of helping families seek to resolve problems before they happen, making sure their loved ones are protected from expensive and complicated legal hurdles."

Founded in 2005 by attorney Catherine Hammond, the firm has developed a reputation for its warm, holistic, and highly personalized planning process. As Hammond Law Group navigates this legislative update alongside its clients, it remains focused on what families need most during life’s biggest transitions: clarity, guidance, and a trusted team that makes difficult moments easier. The passage of HB26-1189 presents a timely opportunity for families to align their out-of-state assets with Colorado law, leveraging trust-based estate planning to mitigate risks and make sure their final intentions are seamlessly honored.

To learn more about Hammond Law Group PC and how out-of-state transfers affect your estate plan, visit www.ColoradoEstatePlan.com.

About Hammond Law Group PC

Every member of our team is selected not only for their skills but for their values and proven commitment. We have carefully created a team with a variety of talents, all with a true passion for serving our clients both in the creation of your Estate Plan and when it matters the most, taking care of your family at your disability and after you pass away.

Whether you are attempting to resolve a complicated legal matter or have decided that it’s time to start planning for the future, our team understands where you are. We have the care and experience to guide you through the process.

The Hammond Law Group team will provide the experienced representation you need, no matter what the situation may be. Let us be your guide on the path toward preserving your family’s future.

Read the original press release on Hammond Law Group PC’s website: https://coloradoestateplan.com/how-colorados-new-hb26-1189-bill-impacts-community-property/

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