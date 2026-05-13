Deputy Minister Singh attends launch of the Eu-Funded Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park Conservation and Livelihoods Project in Botswana, 12 May

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Narend Singh, will on Tuesday, 12 May 2026, attend the official launch of the European Union (EU)-funded Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park (KTP) Conservation and Livelihoods Project at the MET Garden in Gaborone, Botswana.

Deputy Minister Singh will join Botswana’s Minister of Environment and Tourism, Hon. Wynter Boipuso Mmolotsi, the European Union Ambassador to Botswana and SADC, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of African Parks, and the CEO of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Through the EU’s Global Gateway flagship initiative, NaturAfrica, the European Union has allocated €2.5 million to support biodiversity conservation and rural livelihoods initiatives on both sides of the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park. The Governments of South Africa and Botswana have appointed African Parks as the implementing partner for the project.

The launch of the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park Conservation and Livelihoods Project marks the introduction of a new EU-funded initiative aimed at promoting integrated biodiversity conservation and strengthening community resilience within one of southern Africa’s most important transboundary conservation landscapes.

Implemented by African Parks under the EU’s NaturAfrica initiative, in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and in close collaboration with the Governments of Botswana and South Africa, the project seeks to lay a strong foundation for long-term collaborative park management, while enhancing conservation outcomes and improving livelihoods for local communities.

The Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park (KTP), established in 2000 following the signing of a bilateral agreement in 1999 by former Presidents Festus Mogae of Botswana and Thabo Mbeki of South Africa, remains the Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) first Transfrontier Conservation Area and a symbol of regional cooperation in biodiversity conservation.

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