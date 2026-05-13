President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation following the Constitutional Court judgment, 11 May

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tonight at 20h00, address the nation following the judgment of the Constitutional Court in the case brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters challenging the National Assembly’s decision with respect to Section 89 proceedings against the President.

The President will address the nation as follows:

Date: Monday, 11 May 2026

Time: 20h00

Venue: Union Buildings, Pretoria

SABC will provide a feed to all media and PresidencyZA will live stream proceedings on various digital platforms.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa on media@presidency.gov.za

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