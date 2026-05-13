Minister Blade Nzimande and Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina table 2026/27 Budget Vote, 15 May

Placing Science, Technology and Innovation at the Centre of Government, Education, Industry and Society!

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, and the Deputy Minister, Dr. Nomalungelo Gina, will deliver the Department’s 2026/27 Budget Vote Debate on Friday, 15 May 2026.

Guided by the DSTI’s institutional mantra, “Placing Science, Technology and Innovation at the centre of government, education, industry and society”, the 2026/27 Budget Vote reaffirms South Africa’s commitment to building a transformed, inclusive and responsive national system of innovation (NSI).

With its total allocation of R10,4 billion, the DSTI remains focused on driving innovation through developing cutting-edge technologies, growing high-end skills, modernising critical sectors, and positioning South Africa as a global player in STI.

The Minister and Deputy Minister will report on the Department’s key achievements against commitments made in the previous financial year.

They will outline progress made under the Decadal Plan for Science, Technology and Innovation (2022–2032), with a focus on health innovation, the modernisation of agriculture, mining and manufacturing and the digital economy.

They will also provide updates on other strategic priorities such as vaccine manufacturing, green hydrogen, clean energy and climate resilience, sovereign space capability, research infrastructure and human resources development, indigenous knowledge systems, science diplomacy and international partnerships.

More fundamentally, the DSTI’s 2026/27 Budget Vote will also demonstrate how the Department continues to use the Decadal Plan for STI-the country’s science, technology and innovation policy roadmap, to advance government priorities as set out in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2026 State of the Nation Address.

Ahead of the presentation of the Budget Vote, the Minister and Deputy Minister will lead educational exhibitions by the DSTI entities and partners, address learners and key stakeholders and representatives of South Africa’s public science system at Iziko South African Museum, Cape Town.

To improve public understanding of key emerging technologies, the DSTI’s 2026/27 Budget Vote Debate will feature a guest lecture on Artificial Intelligence by prominent South African computer scientist, researcher and academic, Prof Vukosi Marivate.

The media are invited as follows:

Guest lecture and exhibition

Date: 15 May 2026

Time: 08:00 to 13:00

Venue: Iziko South African Museum, Cape Town

Budget Vote Speech

Time: 14:00 to 16:00

Venue: M46, Parliament, Cape Town

Enquiries:

Ms Julian Leshilo-Sebake

Cell: 060 961 2194

Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister

Mr Veli Mbele

Cell: 064 615 0644

Office of the Deputy Minister

Ms Veronica Mohapeloa

Cell: 083 400 5750

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