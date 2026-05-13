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President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Blackrock Infrastructure Investment Conference, 13 May

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this morning, 13 May 2026, address the opening of the BlackRock Infrastructure Investment Conference in Cape Town.

The conference forms part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen investor relations, following the 6th South Africa Investment Conference held on 31 March 2026, which mobilised substantial investment commitments and reinforced the country’s focus on infrastructure-led growth.

The discussions at the conference will focus on critical sectors, including energy infrastructure; transport, port and rail systems; digital and data infrastructure; and water infrastructure.

The conference will also examine South Africa’s improving macroeconomic conditions, deep capital markets, ongoing structural reforms, and its role as a gateway to African growth and global trade.

NOTE TO MEDIA: The Conference is not open to media, however the President’s address will be live streamed on Presidency digital platforms from 09h20am.

Media enquiries: 
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa 
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za 

#GovZAUpdates

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President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Blackrock Infrastructure Investment Conference, 13 May

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