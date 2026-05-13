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Minister Gayton McKenzie and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe table the 2026 Budget Vote virtually, 12 May

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie, and Deputy Minister Ms Peace Mabe will table the 2026 Budget Vote Speech virtually before the National Assembly on Tuesday, 12 May 2026, due to adverse weather conditions.

Important to note:

The post-budget media briefing will also be held virtually.

Members of Media are invited as follows:

Budget Vote to the National Assembly

Date: Tuesday, 12 May 2026
Time: 14:00 – 16:15
Venue: Virtual livestream (link to be shared)

Post-Budget Media Briefing

Date: Tuesday, 12 May 2026
Time: 17:00
Venue: Virtual platform (link to be shared)

For RSVPs

Mr Madimetja Moleba
Cell: 066 301 4675 (Call & WhatsApp)
E-mail: MadimetjaM@dsac.gov.za

Enquiries:
Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane
Cell: 077 608 7579
E-mail: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Ms Zimasa Velaphi
Cell: 072 172 8925
E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

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Minister Gayton McKenzie and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe table the 2026 Budget Vote virtually, 12 May

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