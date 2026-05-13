Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli table StatsSA's 2026/27 Budget Vote, 13 May

The Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, together with the Deputy Minister in The Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli, will lead the Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) Budget Vote 14 debate before the National Assembly.

The Budget Vote debate provides an opportunity to outline the department’s priorities and plans for the 2026/27 financial year, as well as the role of official statistics in supporting evidence-based planning, monitoring and decision-making across government.

Details of the Debate are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 13 May 2026

Time: 16h45

Venue: Marks Building, Room M46, Parliament Precinct, Cape Town

Members of the media are invited follow and cover the debate on the parliamentary channel.

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