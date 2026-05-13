Health and finance leaders convene in Cape Town to drive political action on TB and health financing, 13 to 15 May

Senior parliamentarians, ministers, and global health leaders will convene in Cape Town from 13 to 15 May 2026 for a high-level meeting focused on strengthening health systems, expanding access to new tools, and mobilising domestic resources in a constrained financing environment.

The convening will bring together Chairs of Health and Finance Committees from across Africa, alongside partners from multilateral institutions, civil society, and the private sector.

Tuberculosis remains preventable, treatable, and curable, yet continues to claim lives and strain health systems. The meeting will focus on how political leadership can close the gap between what is possible and what is delivered.

The meeting is coordinated by the Global TB Caucus Secretariat working with the relevant in-country structures inclusive of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) which serves as the local secretariat, the National Department of Health and Parliament of the Republic of South Africa. The Minister of Health in South Africa Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is the co-founder of the Global Caucus and the Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Thoko Didiza is the custodian of the programme in South Africa.

What: Health and Finance Committee Chairs Meeting

When: 14–15 May 2026

14 May: High-Level Meeting (limited media access)

15 May: Regional Dialogue and Site Visit

Where: Cape Town, South Africa

(Venue details available upon confirmation)

Who: Expected participants include:

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Health, South Africa

The Rt Hon. Lord Herbert of South Downs, Founder, Global TB Caucus

Hon. Stephen Mutinda Mule, Chair, Health Committee, Kenya

Members of Parliament from across Africa

Representatives from WHO AFRO, the Global Fund, African Development Bank, Gavi, and civil society organisations

Key themes

Strengthening health systems through integrated approaches

Expanding access to new diagnostics and innovations

Reaching underserved and vulnerable populations

Mobilising sustainable domestic and global financing

Media opportunities

Interviews with senior parliamentarians and global health leaders

Coverage of high-level discussions on health financing and political leadership

On-site filming and photography (subject to accreditation)

Media access

Media access is limited and subject to confirmation.

To request accreditation, interviews, or further information, please contact:

Sau Tangai Nelson Dlamini

E-mail: sau.tangai@globaltbcaucus.org nelson@sanac.org.za

Cell: 254721200004 78 731 0313

About SANAC

The South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) is the highest national body established by the cabinet of the South African Government to build consensus across government, civil society and all other stakeholders to drive an enhanced country response to HIV, TB and STIs. The Council is chaired by the Deputy President, currently His Excellency Paul Mashatile.

The SANAC Secretariat coordinates the work of the South Africa TB Caucus in-country.

About the Global TB Caucus

The Global TB Caucus is a network of parliamentarians uniting across borders and ideologies to drive political action, change policies, and secure funding - to protect the health of everyone, everywhere and end TB.

With members in over 40 of the 48 high-burden countries, 18 G20 nations, and support for National TB Caucuses in 50+ countries, we work alongside civil society and global partners to keep TB where it belongs - at the top of the political agenda. A world without TB is within reach, but only with sustained political commitment.

Enquiries:

Communications Manager

Ms. Sau Tangai

E-mail: sau.tangai@globaltbcaucus.org

Cell: 254 721 200 004

Communications Manager

Mr. Nelson Dlamini

E-mail: nelson@sanac.org.za

Cell: 78 731 0313

Head of Communications

Mr. Foster Mohale

E-mail: foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Cell: 72 432 3792

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