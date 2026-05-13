Oceania Renee Signs With Supermodel Management Ahead of Major BET Awards Runway Appearances

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Oceania Renee signs with Supermodel Management and prepares for multiple Los Angeles fashion appearances during BET Awards weekend

Between the upcoming shows, creative collaborations, and signing with Supermodel Management, I’m grateful for the opportunities to continue growing within the fashion and entertainment industry” — Oceania Renee

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oceania Renee Expands International Modeling Career Through Australia-Based Work and Los Angeles Agency Representation.Oceania Renee is continuing to develop her modeling career across Australia and the United States through runway assignments, editorial work, and participation in fashion industry events in Los Angeles.She began her modeling career on the Gold Coast in Australia, where she was represented by EDGE Models. During this period, she was booked for runway presentations, swimwear productions, and fashion photoshoots across regional fashion events, including Gold Coast Swim Week and other runway-focused showcases within the Australian fashion market.Her early experience also included participation in fashion and entertainment productions connected to Maxim-affiliated events and promotional projects within commercial fashion environments.Following her work in Australia, Oceania Renee expanded her modeling career into the Los Angeles fashion industry, where she has participated in runway opportunities, editorial projects, and industry events. She was recently selected for representation in Los Angeles by Supermodel Management following a direct review by agency leadership, completing an official signing with the agency. Supermodel Management represents emerging talent working across runway, editorial, and fashion media within the Los Angeles market.Her upcoming editorial work includes a scheduled cover feature with Glam Week Magazine, further contributing to her presence within fashion media.She is also scheduled to appear in HAUS OF CHAINZ IV on June 25, 2026, during BET Awards weekend, as well as participate in the Teatro Swimwear Fashion Show on May 30, 2026.Across both the Australian and United States fashion markets, Oceania Renee’s work spans runway, editorial, and commercial fashion assignments within swimwear, runway, and entertainment-focused productions.

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