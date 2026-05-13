PersonalHour Pilates US Announces Ohio Manufacturing Expansion Following $4 Million Investment Offer

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PersonalHour plans a new Ohio Pilates reformer manufacturing facility after selling 12,000+ units in four years.

We built PersonalHour through global partnerships, and now we are expanding locally to strengthen American manufacturing while continuing to support our worldwide operations.” — Yacoub

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PersonalHour, the rapidly growing U.S.-based Pilates reformer company, announced plans for a major manufacturing expansion in Ohio following a reported $4 million investment offer intended to support the creation of a dedicated Pilates reformer frame production facility in Dublin, Ohio.The proposed expansion represents a major milestone for the company, which was founded only four years ago and has since sold more than 12,000 Pilates reformers and fitness equipment units across the United States. PersonalHour has become increasingly recognized in the home and studio Pilates market for its premium foldable reformers, studio-style equipment, and maple and oak wood Pilates machines designed for both residential and professional use.According to the company, the planned Ohio operation is part of a broader long-term strategy focused on strengthening U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities while continuing to maintain international manufacturing partnerships that helped fuel the company’s early growth.Unlike traditional manufacturing companies that rely on a single factory structure, PersonalHour developed its products through strategic manufacturing partnerships with specialized production facilities overseas. The company says this model allowed it to optimize product cost, accelerate product development, improve operational flexibility, and reduce manufacturing risk during its early startup stages.PersonalHour stated that these partnerships operated under direct observation, controlled production processes, and ongoing quality oversight to maintain consistency across reformer models and product lines.The company emphasized that the new Ohio manufacturing initiative is not intended to replace overseas operations. Instead, both systems are expected to continue operating in parallel as part of a hybrid global manufacturing structure.“This expansion is about building stronger American operational capabilities while continuing to support the manufacturing relationships and product lines that helped us grow,” the company stated. “Our overseas partnerships remain an important part of our long-term strategy to support previously developed models, maintain flexibility, and reduce operational risk.”The proposed facility is expected to focus primarily on premium maple wood Pilates reformer frame manufacturing. Internal feasibility planning indicates the operation could require approximately 10,000 to 13,000 square feet of industrial space and may eventually support production exceeding 10,000 reformer frames annually once fully operational.According to the company’s operational plans, the workshop is designed around precision hardwood production rather than traditional woodworking. Planned operations include CNC machining, maple wood processing, sanding, assembly preparation, quality control, packaging, and freight staging.At stable production capacity, the facility could potentially support output of up to 40 reformer frames per day. PersonalHour says the expansion will follow a gradual ramp-up strategy focused on process optimization, operational stability, quality validation, and workforce training before reaching full production targets.The company also plans to continue outsourcing selected specialized components such as springs, upholstery, towers, metal rails, and certain accessories during the initial phases of local production.PersonalHour believes the hybrid manufacturing approach offers long-term operational advantages by balancing domestic production growth with global manufacturing flexibility and supply-chain continuity.As part of the proposed expansion, the company is also evaluating internal shipping crate production systems specifically designed for Pilates reformers. The initiative aims to improve freight protection, reduce shipping damage, and create a more consistent premium delivery experience for customers nationwide.The proposed Ohio operation would utilize industrial-grade CNC systems, sanding equipment, dust collection infrastructure, packaging stations, quality-control areas, and warehouse staging systems optimized specifically for premium reformer manufacturing.Company leadership says Dublin, Ohio, was selected strategically because of its logistics infrastructure, access to freight corridors, industrial manufacturing capabilities, and proximity to skilled labor markets throughout the Midwest.According to the company, the long-term value of the expansion extends beyond manufacturing costs alone. PersonalHour says local production can improve product consistency, support faster innovation cycles, strengthen supply-chain control, reduce dependency on overseas manufacturing alone, and help establish a stronger U.S.-based manufacturing identity.The company estimates that once facility preparation and installation phases begin, stable operational production could potentially be achieved within approximately 8 to 10 months.The announcement comes during continued growth within the home Pilates and wellness markets as more consumers seek studio-quality equipment for home use.PersonalHour says the proposed manufacturing initiative reflects the company’s transition from an early-stage startup into a larger operational organization focused on scalable infrastructure, long-term manufacturing stability, and future product innovation.While the facility remains in the planning and feasibility stage, the company confirmed that investment discussions and operational planning efforts are actively progressing.More information about PersonalHour and its Pilates reformer products can be found at https://PersonalHour.com FAQWhat is PersonalHour?PersonalHour is a U.S.-based Pilates equipment company specializing in premium Pilates reformers for home and studio use.How many reformers has PersonalHour sold?The company says it has sold more than 12,000 Pilates reformers and related fitness equipment units during the past four years.What is the Ohio manufacturing project?PersonalHour is planning a dedicated maple wood Pilates reformer frame manufacturing facility in Dublin, Ohio.Will PersonalHour stop overseas manufacturing?No. The company says overseas manufacturing partnerships will continue alongside U.S.-based production to support existing reformer models and reduce operational risk.Why did PersonalHour originally use overseas manufacturing partnerships?The company says overseas partnerships helped optimize production costs, improve scalability, accelerate product development, and reduce early-stage operational risk.What will the Ohio facility manufacture?The proposed operation is expected to focus mainly on premium maple wood reformer frames and structural wooden components.How large will the facility be?Internal planning estimates approximately 10,000 to 13,000 square feet of industrial manufacturing space.How much production could the operation support?The company estimates the operation could eventually support production exceeding 10,000 reformer frames annually.Why was Ohio selected?PersonalHour says Ohio offers strong logistics access, industrial infrastructure, freight connectivity, and skilled labor availability.What is the long-term goal of the expansion?The company says the expansion is intended to strengthen American manufacturing capabilities, improve supply-chain control, support faster innovation, and create scalable operational infrastructure for future growth.

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