Automotive Smart Tire Market to Reach US$ 8.6 Billion by 2033, Growing at a 7.1% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

Automotive Smart Tire Market Share and Trends Analysis(1)

Rising connected vehicle adoption, advanced safety technologies, and smart mobility trends are driving growth in the automotive smart tire market.

BRENTFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive smart tire market is experiencing strong growth as vehicle manufacturers increasingly integrate intelligent technologies into modern transportation systems. Smart tires use embedded sensors to monitor tire pressure, temperature, tread wear, and road conditions in real time, helping improve vehicle safety, fuel efficiency, and driving performance. Rising consumer awareness regarding road safety and predictive vehicle maintenance is encouraging the adoption of advanced tire technologies across passenger and commercial vehicles.

The global automotive smart tire market is anticipated to reach US$ 5.3 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 8.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2026 and 2033. Growing demand for connected mobility solutions and strict vehicle safety regulations are major factors driving the market. Passenger vehicles remain the leading segment due to the rapid integration of intelligent safety technologies in modern automobiles. North America leads the market owing to high adoption of connected vehicle systems, strong automotive innovation, and increased investment in advanced mobility technologies.

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Key Highlights from the Report

➤ The global automotive smart tire market is expected to reach US$ 5.3 billion in 2026 and expand to US$ 8.6 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

➤ Increasing adoption of connected vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems is accelerating market growth globally.

➤ Rising consumer awareness regarding road safety and predictive tire maintenance is boosting demand for smart tire technologies.

➤ Passenger vehicles represent the leading segment due to growing integration of intelligent safety systems in modern cars.

➤ North America dominates the automotive smart tire market with strong technological advancements and connected mobility investments.

➤ Technological developments in tire sensors and vehicle telematics are improving vehicle performance and driving efficiency.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

• Connected Tires

• Intelligent Tires

By Tire Type

• Pneumatic Tires

• Run-Flat Tires

• Non-Pneumatic (Airless) Tires

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Electric Vehicle

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights

• Market Forecast and Trends

• Competitive Intelligence & Share Analysis

• Growth Factors and Challenges

• Strategic Growth Initiatives

• Pricing Analysis & Technology Roadmap

• Future Opportunities and Revenue Pockets

• Market Analysis Tools

Regional Insights

North America

North America leads the automotive smart tire market due to strong demand for connected vehicles and advanced automotive safety technologies. The region benefits from high consumer awareness regarding vehicle safety and increasing investment in intelligent mobility infrastructure. Automotive manufacturers are actively integrating smart tire systems into modern vehicle models.

Europe

Europe is witnessing steady market growth driven by strict vehicle safety regulations and increasing focus on sustainable mobility solutions. The growing adoption of electric vehicles and connected transportation technologies is supporting demand for advanced smart tire systems across the region.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is emerging as a rapidly growing market due to rising vehicle production and increasing urbanization. Expanding automotive manufacturing activities and growing consumer demand for technologically advanced vehicles are contributing to market expansion throughout the region.

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Market Drivers

One of the major drivers of the automotive smart tire market is the growing adoption of connected and intelligent vehicles. Modern automobiles increasingly rely on real-time monitoring systems to improve safety, efficiency, and maintenance performance. Smart tires provide critical data related to tire pressure, road conditions, and temperature, enabling better driving performance and accident prevention. Rising demand for advanced driver assistance systems is further supporting market growth.

Government regulations related to vehicle safety are also encouraging adoption of smart tire technologies. Many countries have introduced mandatory tire pressure monitoring systems to improve road safety and fuel efficiency. Automotive manufacturers are responding by integrating advanced tire monitoring systems into passenger and commercial vehicles. Increasing popularity of electric vehicles is also driving demand for intelligent tire solutions.

Market Opportunities

The automotive smart tire market presents substantial opportunities as the automotive industry increasingly shifts toward connected and autonomous mobility solutions. The rapid expansion of electric vehicles is expected to create strong demand for smart tire systems capable of monitoring performance and improving energy efficiency. Automotive manufacturers are investing heavily in advanced sensor technologies that enhance vehicle safety and optimize driving performance, creating long-term opportunities for market participants.

Technological innovation also offers significant growth potential for the market. Developments in artificial intelligence, IoT-enabled vehicle systems, and predictive maintenance technologies are enabling the creation of more advanced smart tire solutions. These innovations can improve real-time data analysis, increase driving safety, and reduce maintenance costs for vehicle owners and fleet operators.

The key players studied in the report include:

• Michelin Group

• Bridgestone Corporation

• Continental AG

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

• Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

• Hankook Tire & Technology

• Yokohama Rubber Company

• Sumitomo Rubber Industries

• Toyo Tires Corporation

• Nokian Tyres

• Dunlop

• Sensata Technologies

• NXP Semiconductors

• Nexen Tire Corporation

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Key Developments

• In October 2025, Pirelli Cyber Tyre was awarded "V2X Innovation of the Year" at the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards, the world's first system collecting tire data and communicating it in real time to vehicle electronics and digital road infrastructure, enabling autonomous driving integration.

• In January 2025, Continental AG expanded its smart tire fleet telematics integration with Samsara fleet dashboard platforms, enabling real-time tire pressure and temperature data from Continental TPMS sensors to be displayed directly within fleet operators' management systems across North America.

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The automotive smart tire market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to increasing adoption of connected vehicles, rising safety awareness, and technological advancements in intelligent mobility systems. Growing investments in electric vehicles, autonomous transportation, and predictive vehicle maintenance technologies will continue to create new opportunities for market participants.

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