HPWsoft Announces Fizzles, a Cute Puzzle Rescue Game Coming to Kickstarter

Key art for Fizzles, HPWsoft’s cute puzzle rescue game about guiding tiny round creatures to a magical exit. Gameplay screenshot from Fizzles Level 1 showing the playable demo, HUD, entrance, exit and the first rescue puzzle setup. Gameplay screenshot from Fizzles Level 1 showing several Fizzles moving through the playable demo toward the magical exit.

The first playable Level 1 demo is ready, and the campaign will fund the next development phase of Fizzles.

The first level is already playable, and Kickstarter gives us a way to see whether players want to help us continue building this world.” — HPWsoft

COLOGNE, GERMANY, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPWsoft, an independent game label from Germany, is preparing to launch Fizzles, a cute puzzle rescue game about tiny round creatures who need help reaching a magical exit.

Fizzles is a mobile-first puzzle rescue game built around clear mechanics, handcrafted level design, and a fair, focused player experience. The Fizzles walk on their own, while players guide them by assigning abilities at the right moment. In the first playable level, the core task is simple to understand: dig a path through the ground and rescue enough Fizzles by leading them to the exit.

The first Fizzles level is already playable and includes animated characters, music, sound effects, a working HUD, the first core mechanic, and a complete level flow from start to rescue. A playable Level 1 demo will be available on itch.io when the Kickstarter campaign launches.

The upcoming Kickstarter campaign is intended to fund the next development phase of Fizzles. Rather than promising a fixed number of levels too early, HPWsoft is keeping the scope focused and realistic. Funds will support additional handcrafted content, new shared Fizzle abilities, UI and onboarding polish, mobile testing, audio and presentation improvements, and preparation for a first public release.

“Fizzles is our next step beyond puzzle and logic games into a more character-driven puzzle rescue experience,” said HPWsoft. “The first level is already playable, and Kickstarter gives us a way to see whether players want to help us continue building this world.”

Fizzles follows the same product philosophy as HPWsoft’s previous games: no ads, no tracking, no account requirement, and a calm user experience. HPWsoft’s earlier projects include privacy-friendly puzzle and logic games such as SudokuVerse, Sudoku ∞ and Sudoku Fun4Kids.

The Fizzles Kickstarter campaign is planned as a digital-first campaign with digital rewards only. There will be no physical merchandise, shipping, packaging, or customs handling. This keeps the campaign simple, lightweight, and focused on development.

The campaign will be supported by a pitch video, a playable Level 1 demo on itch.io, and regular Kickstarter updates. The demo will allow players and backers to experience the current foundation of the game before supporting the next development phase.

Links:

Kickstarter: https://kickstarter.com/projects/hpwsoft/fizzles-a-cute-puzzle-rescue-game

Playable demo: https://hpwsoft.itch.io/fizzles

HPWsoft website: https://hpwsoft.com/

About HPWsoft:

HPWsoft is an independent game label from Germany. We create small, focused games with a clear philosophy: fair gameplay, no ads, no tracking, no account requirement, and a calm user experience. Our previous projects include privacy-friendly puzzle and logic games such as SudokuVerse, Sudoku ∞ and Sudoku Fun4Kids.

Fizzles – A Cute Puzzle Rescue Game Kickstarter Pitch

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