Jury Finds Charles Whitfield Jr. Guilty of 2023 Murder of Phillip Harris in Plymouth

(New Britain, CT) – Christian M. Watson, New Britain Judicial District State’s Attorney, announced today that a Superior Court jury on May 4, 2026, found Charles Whitfield Jr., age 43, of Plymouth, guilty of Murder, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-54a.

The conviction stems from the fatal shooting of Phillip Harris, age 42, of New Britain, at a gas station in the Terryville section of Plymouth. The Honorable Chris Pelosi presided over the trial.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 14, 2026, in New Britain Superior Court.

State’s Attorney Watson expressed his sincerest condolences to the family of Phillip Harris, who were present throughout the trial and shared warm memories of their loved one.

State’s Attorney Watson extends his gratitude to the Plymouth Police Department, the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad and all other departments that responded to the scene, for their efforts in the investigation and prosecution of this case. State’s Attorney Watson further extends his gratitude to Victim Advocate Heather Major for providing support to the grieving family throughout this process.

State’s Attorney Watson also wishes to thank the prosecution team on this case: Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Helen McLellan, Assistant State’s Attorney Abby Marchinkoski, Inspector Edward Apicella, and Paralegal Specialist Margaret Olender.