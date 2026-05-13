Faex Health Announces First Enterprise Customer: 50,000-Employee Health Plan Adopts AI-Powered Gut Health Platform

Faex Health, the AI-powered gut health intelligence platform, today announced its first enterprise customer: a 50,000-employee health plan.

Our focus is making preventative gut health scalable” — Landon Nattrass

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faex Health , the AI-powered gut health intelligence platform transforming preventative care through stool-based insights, today announced the onboarding of its first enterprise customer: a employee health plan serving more than 50,000 employees.The partnership marks a major milestone for Faex Health as the company expands from early product validation into large-scale commercial deployment. Through the agreement, eligible employers/employees of the health plan will gain access to Faex Health’s proprietary platform, which enables individuals to capture stool images and receive AI-driven insights related to digestive health, lifestyle patterns, and potential early warning indicators.“This partnership validates what we’ve believed from day one — gut health is one of the most overlooked frontiers in preventative healthcare,” said Landon Nattrass, Co-Founder and CEO of Faex Health. “By empowering individuals with simple, accessible insights from a daily biological signal, we can help identify issues earlier, encourage proactive care, and ultimately reduce downstream healthcare costs.”Digestive conditions affect millions of Americans annually and contribute significantly to rising healthcare expenditures, absenteeism, and chronic disease burden. Faex Health was built to bridge the gap between reactive gastrointestinal care and continuous preventative monitoring.The company’s platform combines computer vision, machine learning, and longitudinal health tracking to help users better understand digestive trends over time. Faex Health’s enterprise offering also provides employers and health plans with anonymized population-level analytics designed to support wellness initiatives and preventative health strategies.“Our focus is making preventative gut health scalable,” said Nattrass. “Traditional GI diagnostics are expensive, inconvenient, and often delayed until symptoms become severe. We’re creating a more accessible first line of awareness.”The onboarding process for the health plan will begin this quarter, with phased rollout expected throughout 2026. Faex Health plans to use insights from the deployment to further expand partnerships across employer health plans, providers, and population health organizations nationwide.The announcement comes as Faex Health continues its fundraising initatives to accelerate platform development, clinical validation, and enterprise growth initiatives.About Faex HealthFaex Health is an AI-powered gut health platform focused on preventative digestive healthcare. By combining computer vision and machine learning with stool image analysis, Faex Health helps individuals gain actionable insights into their digestive health while enabling providers, employers, and health plans to better support population wellness outcomes. The company is headquartered in Lafayette, Colorado.

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