Familidoo Unveils the Q1 2.0 and Q2 Multi Use Stroller Wagon at ABC Kids Expo 2026

Q1 2.0 color options

Familidoo unveils two innovative stroller wagons at ABC Kids Expo 2026 after millions of social media views of the original Q1.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Familidoo officially unveiled two major additions to its stroller wagon lineup today at the 22nd Annual ABC Kids Expo 2026 in Las Vegas: the upgraded Q1, now called Q1 2.0 Stroller Wagon and the all-new Q2 two-seater Stroller Wagon.The launch marks a major evolution for the brand following the rapid growth and viral success of the original Q1, which gained attention across social media for offering children more flexibility and freedom of movement during outings compared to traditional strollers. Parents of so-called “anti-container babies,” children who often resist staying seated for long periods, quickly embraced the Q1 as a more adaptable alternative for everyday outings.Now, Familidoo is building on that momentum with two new products designed to offer even more flexibility, comfort, and real-world functionality for modern families.“The response to the original Q1 exceeded our expectations,” said Familidoo Managing Director Bill Lin. “Parents showed us there was a real demand for products that give children more freedom while still keeping them safe and comfortable. The Q1 2.0 and Q2 are the result of listening closely to that feedback and refining every detail.”The new Q1 2.0 introduces several upgrades requested by parents and retailers, including:- Magnetic 5-point safety harness- Integrated mosquito net- Improved magnetic storage pocket closure- Included storage bag- Upgraded, premium fabric- New premium colors: Denim Blue, and Emerald Green and upgrades to the prior Ash Rose and Charcoal Gray.The Q1 2.0 maintains the core versatility that made the original product stand out in the market. Beyond functioning as a stroller wagon, the product can also serve as a mobile play space, high chair alternative, nap space, storage cart, and child or pet transporter.Familidoo also introduced the all-new Q2, a two-seater stroller wagon designed for growing families who want additional seating capacity without the bulk typically associated with larger wagons. The Q2 features flexible seating configurations, including face-to-face seating, while maintaining a compact and maneuverable footprint.The products were unveiled at Booth 1467 during the ABC Kids Expo 2026 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.Over the past year, Familidoo products have generated millions of views across TikTok, Instagram , and Facebook through creator-led content showcasing real-life use cases including theme parks, zoos, restaurants, travel, and daycare environments.“Our products are designed around how families actually live,” added Lin. “Parents want fewer products, more flexibility, and easier outings. That philosophy continues to guide everything we build.”The Q1 2.0 launches with an MSRP of $419. Availability details for both products will be announced through Familidoo’s retail and direct-to-consumer channels in the coming weeks.About FamilidooFamilidoo designs innovative mobility products for modern families, with a focus on flexibility, comfort, and real-world practicality. Known for its viral Q1 stroller wagon and commercial daycare strollers, the brand continues to develop products that challenge traditional stroller design and adapt to the changing needs of parents and caregivers.

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