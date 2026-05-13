Bills to Save Coloradans Money on Utilities, Promote EV Recycling Clear House

DENVER, CO — The House today passed two bills. SB26-002 would standardize and improve energy assistance programs to ensure Coloradans have access to affordable, reliable energy. SB26-003 would improve responsible electric vehicle battery recycling, disposal and storage.





“No one should have to choose between keeping the lights on and going to the doctor,” said Rep. Jenny Willford, D-Northglenn, sponsor of SB26-002. “By standardizing utility assistance, ratepayers can easily find and apply for these essential programs. We’re taking steps t o make Colorado a more affordable place to call home, and this bill streamlines energy assistance programs so those who qualify can receive it.”





“The application for energy assistance programs needs to be accessible, simple and standardized to save Coloradans time and money,” said Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs, sponsor of SB26-002. “Coloradans who qualify for energy assistance programs should be able to take advantage of these programs without unnecessary barriers. The demand for energy assistance programs hasn’t dropped, and our bill makes necessary modifications to energy assistance programs to save Coloradans money on utility bills.”





SB26-002 passed the House by a vote of 40-23. It would require all investor-owned gas and electric utilities in Colorado to have a standardized framework for energy assistance programs known as Percentage of Income Payment Plans (PIPP). Specifically, this bill would require utilities to clearly post information about eligibility criteria and enrollment processes for the PIPP program on their websites and would standardize the name of PIPP programs across all investor-owned utilities to reduce confusion for customers.





Under this bill, customers would also be allowed to apply directly with their utility for the program, rather than having to first enroll in another assistance program. Utilities would determine an annual bill credit for the customer delivered either as an up-front annual credit or a monthly credit on their utility bill. To improve and expedite the application experience, utilities must inform applicants within 30 days whether they have been approved or denied for PIPP and the reason why.





“Colorado is an early adopter of EVs, and Colorado should also lead in a circular economy for still useful EV batteries,” said Rep. Rebekah Stewart, D-Lakewood, sponsor of SB26-003. “Our bill establishes an important policy framework to help re-use EV batteries that otherwise would be sent to the landfill. Our bill helps reduce reliance on newly mined minerals and improve the sustainability of electric vehicles.”





“EVs are popular in Colorado, but we need clear rules that specify who is responsible for the battery at the end of a vehicle’s life,” said Rep. Kyle Brown, D-Louisville, sponsor of SB26-003. “If not handled properly, EV batteries can be a fire hazard and this bill protects Coloradans by creating pathways for EV batteries to be recycled or reused. EVs are a critical tool to addressing air pollution and meeting our climate goals, and this bill encourages a circular economy and reusing critical materials when possible.”





SB26-003 passed the House by a vote of 49-16 and improves end-of-life management for EV, plug-in hybrid EV and hybrid batteries. Specifically, the bill would require EV manufacturers to collect and responsibly handle unwanted batteries, promoting the reuse or repurposing of viable batteries and ensuring responsible end-of-life management. Starting in 2030, manufacturers would also be required to submit regular safety plans on EV battery management to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Hazardous Waste Division.





Additionally, SB26-003 would put in place new environmental and safety guidelines and minimum mineral recovery rates for battery recycling, ensuring the use of best practices, reducing environmental impact from mining and smelting, and supporting Colorado’s manufacturing economy.