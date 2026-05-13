Taxi Web Design Launches Complete Booking Software for Taxi, Limo and Chauffeur Companies

Limo Booking Software

Taxi Web Design provides booking websites, dispatch software, fare calculators, and mobile apps for taxi, limo, and chauffeur companies.

We help taxi and chauffeur companies automate bookings, dispatch, payments, and customer management so operators can focus on growing their business.” — Sunil Shrestha

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taxi Web Design today announced the release of its complete booking and Taxi dispatch software, built specifically for taxi, limo and chauffeur businesses that have been priced out of legacy enterprise systems. The new platform bundles a customer-facing website, online booking app, driver mobile app and web dispatch console into a single subscription, with setup typically completed within a few days rather than the weeks or months common across the industry.

The launch covers three product configurations under one platform: Taxi Booking Software for cab and private-hire fleets, Limo Booking Software for luxury and event transport companies, and Chauffeur Booking Software for executive and corporate driver services. All three share the same admin dashboard, customer booking flow and driver app, so operators running mixed fleets can manage every job type from a single login.

For years, small operators have faced a difficult choice. Pay thousands per month for software designed around 100-car fleets, or stitch together a patchwork of WordPress plugins, spreadsheets and WhatsApp messages. Taxi Web Design says its new release closes that gap. The product gives a one-to-thirty car operator everything needed to take bookings, dispatch jobs, process card payments and manage drivers from one screen.

Features available at launch include real-time driver tracking, automated booking confirmations by email and SMS, blackout dates and operating-hours controls, a maintenance scheduler tied to each vehicle, and a pricing engine that supports one-way and return fares, airport zones, hotel pickups and corporate accounts. Operators can also import their existing vehicle lists and pricing through a drag-and-drop CSV uploader, which removes most of the manual setup work that usually slows down a software switch.

"Most of the operators we speak with are running a serious business with very limited time," said a spokesperson for Taxi Web Design. "They don't want a 200-page admin manual. They want bookings on the calendar tonight, drivers paid this week, and a website that ranks on Google next month. That is what we built."

The launch follows several years of work with operators across the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East and parts of Europe. The company says more than 250 transport businesses across 50 countries now use its tools, with a 5-star average rating on Trustpilot. Customer feedback during the beta period shaped a number of decisions in the final product, including the choice to bundle the website and booking system rather than sell them separately, and the addition of a built-in quote-to-booking flow that converts incoming enquiries into paid jobs without a separate sales tool.

Pricing starts well below comparable enterprise products, and a free demo is available on request through the company's website. New customers signing up during the launch period also receive setup assistance and migration of their existing booking data at no extra cost.

About Taxi Web Design

Taxi Web Design builds websites, booking apps and dispatch software for taxi, limo, chauffeur and private hire operators. The company works primarily with small and mid-size fleets that need professional tools without the complexity or cost of older SaaS platforms. More information, including a live product demo and pricing, is available at https://www.taxi-webdesign.com/pricing

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